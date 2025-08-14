3ICE Final Four at Florida Panthers IcePlex Tonight

The 2025 3ICE hockey tournament comes to a close tonight at the Florida Panthers IcePlex with the final four teams squaring off in Fort Lauderdale starting at 7 p.m.

There will be four games tonight with three playing a role in who wins the 3ICE title.

First, top-seed 3ICE Buffalo — which went 2-0 last week to take the top spot in the final standings — will take on No. 4 Minnesota.

The winner of that game moves to the championship game and will play the winner of the second semifinal between 3ICE New York/New Jersey and Tennessee.

The losers of the first two games will play in a consolation game for third place prior to the championship game.

Admission to the IcePlex for all four games tonight is $15.

The 3ICE games, which have been nationally television on regional sports networks including FanDuel and NHL Network, have been pretty well attended at the IcePlex despite no real ties to the Panthers aside from the site of the tournament.

Former NHL goalie Keith Kinkaid, who played for the Panthers’ ECHL Savannah Ghost Pirates last year, will lead the top-seeded Buffalo team tonight.

South Florida native Kyle Keyser will be in net for 3Ice NY/NJ, a team that was the top seed before losing to Buffalo last Wednesday night.

