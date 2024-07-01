A Banner Night: Florida Panthers Open New Season at Home

The Florida Panthers will raise their 2024 Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 8 when they open the 2024-25 NHL season at home in Sunrise.

The opponent is none other than the Boston Bruins.

Florida has knocked the Bruins out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

The Panthers started on the road last season.

The rest of the schedule will be released later.

On Sunday, the Panthers celebrated their Stanley Cup with a parade and beach rally on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS