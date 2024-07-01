Connect with us

A Banner Night: Florida Panthers Open New Season at Home

Panthers banner

The Florida Panthers will raise their 2024 Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 8 when they open the 2024-25 NHL season at home in Sunrise.

The opponent is none other than the Boston Bruins.

Florida has knocked the Bruins out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

The Panthers started on the road last season.

The rest of the schedule will be released later.

On Sunday, the Panthers celebrated their Stanley Cup with a parade and beach rally on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
  • NHL Free Agency: Today
  • Florida Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Early July
  • Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Mid-September
  • Florida Panthers Preseason: Sept. 22-Oct. 5
  • Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: Oct. 8 vs. Boston Bruins

Ed Purchase

That is poetic.

