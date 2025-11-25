A.J. Greer Yet Another Fantastic Find for the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers and their front office have found themselves some gems over the past five years and A.J. Greer is certainly on the list of nice finds.

Greer was 27 when he signed a two-year contract with the Panthers in 2024 having played most of his pro career with Colorado before ending up playing for New Jersey, Boston, and Calgary.

He seems to have found a home with the Panthers.

Last year, Greer played 81 games with the Panthers and 16 more in the playoffs, becoming a regular in the second round against Toronto.

This season, the Panthers have had to rely on Greer a little bit more due to all of their injuries.

Coach Paul Maurice has moved him up to play with Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe — and after scoring twice in Monday’s 8-3 win over the Nashville Predators, he tied last year’s total of six goals.

“He was unbelievable, feeling it tonight,” said Bennett, who scored in first to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead. “It is great to see because he is a player who plays hard every night and he has that skill as well. He showcased that a lot tonight.”

Monday’s win was extra-special for the Panthers as it was part of their ‘Dad’s Weekend.’

Greer’s father Wayne was part of the traveling party, and got to see his son’s big game from a luxury suite at Bridgestone Arena.

“Having the dads here all together and having some fun was an amazing experience,’’ A.J. Greer said afterward.

As for his recent play?

“I think when you win the Stanley Cup, you get a little confidence,’’ said Greer, who was the first player on the 2025 championship team to get his day with the Cup last summer. “Playing with this group, you gain even more confidence. Being able to play with two great players like Benny and Swaggy, just being able to be trusted on the ice and with the gameplan, I’m not really thinking about the personal accolades right now.’’

Maurice said he thinks adding Greer to Bennett and Verhaeghe’s line has worked out quite well so far.

“You see Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe look faster when you put another guy with speed on that line,’’ Maurice said. “They get through the neutral zone really quick, and they are all strong, wiry men who are strong on pucks. Happy that they got a reward.’’

