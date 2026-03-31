Aaron Ekblad Ties Big Florida Panthers Record Tonight. He Does Not Want It

FORT LAUDERDALE — When you consider Aaron Ekblad is in his 12th season with the Florida Panthers, it is not all that surprising to hear that he will tie the franchise record tonight with No. 804.

But didn’t Sasha Barkov set that franchise record a few years ago?

He did.

Tonight, Ekblad catches him.

It is a record Ekblad says he wants no part of because to get it meant Barkov had to miss a whole bunch of games.

Which is what happened this season.

“I don’t want to,’’ Ekblad said before becoming just the second player in franchise history to play in 800 games with the Panthers last week. “I hope that’s not bad luck for me, but I mean, I’ll follow [Barkov] anywhere. I hope to continue to follow him throughout his career.’’

The Panthers have had numerous players become their franchise leader in games played after Stephen Weiss held the record for almost a decade.

On March 24, 2022, Jonathan Huberdeau tied Weiss by playing in his 654th game with the Panthers.

Then Huberdeau was traded a few months later, and Barkov took over when he played in his 672nd game on Nov. 2, 2023.

With Barkov being out this entire season due to the knee injury sustained in training camp, he and Ekblad currently hold the record for most seasons played for the Panthers at 12 — even though Ekblad was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft a year after they took Barkov No. 2.

Barkov, of course, owns every major record in franchise history save for shorthanded goals which still belongs to Radek Dvorak with 16.

Ekblad has every scoring record for a Florida defenseman, besting Robert Svehla in goals (122), assists (284), and points (406).

Those are numbers likely to never be seen by a Florida defenseman in history again simply because Ekblad shows no signs of stopping.

“Secondary to us, it’s harder for outside people to measure how good this guy is,’’ Paul Maurice said. “I know he is greatly under-appreciated but not in the room, not by the coaches, and not by the players.”

Ekblad, 30, signed a new eight-year deal with the Panthers last summer to remain with the team perhaps for the remainder of his career.

“It’s been amazing, and a wonderful ride,’’ said Ekblad who was a big part of Florida’s two Stanley Cup championships.

“I can’t wait to continue it.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 74