After Fishing Trip, the Stanley Cup Hangs Out in New Jersey

The Stanley Cup has kicked off its summer with the Florida Panthers with a trip up the Atlantic.

After spending the weekend with Bill Zito and other members of the Panthers in the Florida Keys, the Stanley Cup moved north for a couple of days in New Jersey.

Matthew Tkachuk is expected to get the Stanley Cup next — although it likely will not suffer any saltwater exposure in St. Louis.

After that trip to Missouri, the Stanley Cup will move north and spend some time with Kyle Okposo.

On Monday, Florida assistant general manager Sunny Mehta went to his alma mater in Bergen County, allowing students and hockey players from Ramapo High School a chance to spend some time with the Stanley Cup.

It was a cool event for everyone involved.

“If a Jersey kid like me, son of immigrant parents, kid who had very mediocre athletic skills, to be honest, if I can be standing here with the Stanley Cup, know that if you dream big, you never know what’s possible,” Mehta told NHL.com.

Former Florida goalie Anthony Stolarz had his day with the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, and it ended up at a club in Lake Como called Bar Anticipation.

Video on Instagram caught Stolarz bringing the Cup into the bar area to much adulation.

Stolarz spent last season with the Panthers as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup before signing a two-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1.

