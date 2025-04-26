After Hagel Was Suspended, NHL Will Look at Tkachuk Hit

SUNRISE — A day after the NHL suspended Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel for his late hit on Sasha Barkov, Florida star Matthew Tkachuk took down Jake Guentzel in Game 3.

With the Panthers down 4-1, Guentzel was coming through the neutral zone and released a pass to Anthony Cirelli which would end up in an empty net for the 5-1 final.

After Guentzel turned, he was flattened by a Tkachuk shoulder — and was basically tossed from the game (there was five minutes left) after a couple of skirmishes broke out all over the ice.

Tkachuk was given the same 5-minute major for interference that Hagel was given for his hit on Barkov in Game 3.

Now, Guentzel did not leave the game as Barkov did — and, unlike Barkov, he actually touched the puck — but Tkachuk’s hit was certainly pretty late.

We shall see.

Hagel missed Saturday’s game due to the suspension and will return for Monday’s Game 4.

“We have seen what has happened this series,’’ Guentzel said. “I am sure the league is going to do its job. I personally think it was late. … We’ll try to let them run around and do that, but we’ll just stick to our game.’’

On Friday, Florida coach Paul Maurice was asked about the Panthers putting bodies on Nikita Kucherov and that it looked like he was being hit every time he was on the ice.

Maurice was jokingly giving a non-answer to the question, saying “the only players we hit are the ones who have the pucks.’’

Well, it sounds like Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper heard what Maurice said — or at least read it on social media.

When asked about the Tkachuk hit and whether he thought the NHL would come down with a punishment, Cooper had a wry answer.

”The only players we hit,’’ Cooper said slowly, “are the ones with the pucks.’’

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1