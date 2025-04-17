Sasha Barkov Praised by His Peers, Honored for Work Off the Ice

Tuesday was a pretty eventful day for Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov.

Although he did not play in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that night, earlier in the day he was honored as the team’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

That goes “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

In the annual NHLPA Player Poll, Barkov also got some praise from his peers.

Barkov has been nominated for the King Clancy Trophy before due to his work with the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Over the past six years, Barkov has donated $1,600 for each goal and $800 for each assist he records during both the regular season and the playoffs.

Barkov also provides a suite at each home game to be used by those connected to the hospital.

Coming into the playoffs, his financial donation has been $493,600 to the hospital.

Thank you Sasha Barkov for your incredible generosity and visit today! Our patients, families and staff loved the surprise and are so grateful for your support! pic.twitter.com/g2czOyhgeG — Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (@JDCHospital) September 21, 2024

In September, Barkov brought the Stanley Cup to the hospital so the kids there could spend some time with him and the trophy.

“It’s awesome, obviously,” Barkov said in September. “I still think it’s about the workers that do all this work and try to make the kids’ days here. I know it’s not easy, but they’re doing an unbelievable job. It’s great to be part of this family, hopefully for many more years.”

In the Player Poll of which 663 players were surveyed, Barkov finished second in voting (31 percent) for the question ‘Who is the most complete player.’

Sidney Crosby got 34 percent of the vote.

Barkov also finished fourth in voting (6 percent) for ‘smartest overall player.’

When it comes to who players want to take a must-win faceoff, Barkov finished fifth with 8 percent of the vote.

Sergei Bobrovsky and Brad Marchand also got votes in various questions asked in the poll.

