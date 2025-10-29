Quacked: Panthers Rally, Lose in Shootout to the Ducks

SUNRISE — After a sloppy start, the Florida Panthers found themselves down a pair going into the third period, but special teams did them no favors against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

In the end, Florida squeezed out a point,

Anaheim, wrapping up a five-game road trip that started in Chicago, got a shorthanded goal and another on a 5-on-3 in the second and beat the Panthers 3-2 in a shootout.

Lukas Dostal made 31 including five in OT to get the win; Daniil Tarasov took another hard-luck loss and dropped to 0-2-1 in his start with the Panthers.

Anton Lundell scored midway through the third to get the Panthers back into the game before Sam Reinhart extended his goal-scoring streak to three to tie the score at 2 with 3:06 remaining.

The Panthers made a big push in OT while on the power play but got nothing through. Florida went 1-for-3 in the shootout with the lone score coming from Lundell.

Florida was controlling possession if nothing else in a scoreless game before Leo Carlsson got the Ducks going with a shorty midway through the second.

He helped out on the 5-on-3, too, that goal coming from Cutter Gauthier less than 3 minutes later.

The Panthers looked nothing like they did in the second half of Thursday’s loss to the Penguins much less Saturday’s win over Vegas, missing passes and failing to contain pressure down low with the forecheck.

Florida also got nothing going when it was on the power play, ending 0-for-4.

Both teams were missing key players: Florida was without Brad Marchand and Jonah Gadjovich; Anaheim had to go without Ryan Strome, Chris Kreider, Radko Gudas, and Mikael Granlund.

The Panthers wrap up with homestand (1-1-1) on Saturday against Dallas.

NOTEBOOK: DUCKS @ PANTHERS

The Panthers recognized former coach Joel Quenneville with a ‘Thank You’ placard on the scoreboard during the first media timeout.

Leo Carlsson opened the scoring with his second career shorthanded goal. He became the second player in Ducks history with multiple at age 20 or younger, joining Brandon McMillan. Carlsson had 18 multi-point games in his career and surpassed Trevor Zegras for most by a Ducks player before turning 21.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Ducks 1, Panthers 0 (9:59 2nd SH): Leo Carlsson one-times a pass from Troy Terry to give Anaheim the lead after the Panthers had dominated possession.

Ducks 2, Panthers 0 (12:27 2nd 5/3 PP): With two Panthers serving penalties, Cutter Gauthier cashed in from the right circle.

With two Panthers serving penalties, cashed in from the right circle. Ducks 2, Panthers 1 (11:12 3rd): Eetu Luostarinen and Mackie Samoskevich find Anton Lundell alone in front of the net and Lundell lifts one over Lukas Dostal .

and find alone in front of the net and Lundell lifts one over . Panthers 2, Ducks 2 (16:54 3rd): Sam Reinhart deflects a point shot from Seth Jones to extend his goal scoring streak to three games.

deflects a point shot from to extend his goal scoring streak to three games. Ducks 3, Panthers 2 – Shootout: Florida goes 1-for-3, Ducks 2-3.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Lukas Dostal, Ducks

2. Leo Carlsson, Ducks

3. Anton Lundell, Panthers

