FHN Today: Andrew Brunette Meets Florida Panthers in Newark

The Florida Panthers went through a lot of changes during this past offseason — but the first big move was moving on from Andrew Brunette as the team’s coach.

When Paul Maurice was hired as new coach of the Panthers, he expressed interest in keeping Brunette on his staff although it is still not clear how much Brunette entertained the idea.

Word is, he was ready to move on as well.

Not long after Maurice was introduced as Florida’s new coach, Brunette signed a three-year deal to join Lindy Ruff’s staff in New Jersey.

Tonight, Brunette and the Devils meet the Panthers for the first time this season.

The Panthers will welcome Brunette back to Sunrise next week.

Brunette took over as the Panthers’ coach when Joel Quenneville suddenly resigned in the wake of the Kyle Beach sexual assault scandal with the Blackhawks.

As Florida’s interim coach, Brunette led Florida to its best regular season in franchise history as the team won the Presidents’ Trophy for the best record in the league.

Brunette was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award for top coach in the league.

”I learned a lot,’’ said Brunette, who was the Atlantic coach at All-Star weekend and finished second in the Jack Adams voting for NHL Coach of the Year.

“I think I will take it with me and grow as a coach.”

Florida ended up interviewing a number of candidates — while allowing Brunette to look for work elsewhere — before landing on Maurice.

“I mean, I love this team. Of course, I would love to,” Brunette said after Florida’s Game 4 loss to the Lightning when asked if he wanted to be the head coach moving forward.

“But those aren’t really my decisions. I have family I have to talk to and see … we were kind of thrown into this a little bit. I have to talk to my wife and see if, after playing for 20 years, if she’s on board for this.

”But, I love this group and I believe in it. I believe in them and am really proud of what they have accomplished. I think there is more.’’

As for the Devils, they have now lost their past four games after a 16-3-0 start.

