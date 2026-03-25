Another Top Florida Panthers Forward Lost to Injury

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers may be without yet another top forward for the remainder of the season with Paul Maurice saying the latest injury report on center Anton Lundell “wasn’t very good.”

Lundell was cross-checked in the midsection during last week’s win in Edmonton; he has been out of the lineup ever since.

Maurice confirmed Lundell has a rib injury.

Although Maurice did not have a definitive timeline for Lundell’s return, he said there would be no surgery and recovery time could be 2-6 weeks.

“He’s not on the near-term future now,” Maurice said. “With these … I’m not putting him back in until he’s 100 percent. It’s a rib. He’s not coming back. I wouldn’t play him in the regular season even if we were fighting for one. In the playoffs, maybe you play him with that. But he’s not coming back until he’s 100 percent pain free.”

Lundell, 24, was having one of his most productive statistical seasons before getting hurt.

With captain Sasha Barkov out since his first day of training camp, the Panthers relied more and more on Lundell to help carry Barkov’s load — and he responded.

Now in his fifth season, Lundell has tied his career-high of 18 goals set in his rookie season of 2021-22; his 44 points in 64 games match his rookie season and is one off his career-best set last season.

Mackie Samoskevich was also injured in the Edmonton game after being struck in the back of the neck by a skate and sustaining a deep cut.

Samoskevich was thought to be unavailable for Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, but he skated Wednesday and may play.

“He’s possible,” Maurice said, “depending on how he feels after getting through today.’’

Maurice also said that Sam Reinhart, who has missed the past five games, had an MRI on his injured foot Wednesday.

There should be an update on his status moving forward at Thursday’s morning skate.

ON DECK: GAME No. 71

MINNESOTA WILD at FLORIDA PANTHERS