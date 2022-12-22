FHN Today: Another Unhappy Ending for the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — The New Jersey Devils know a thing or two about streaks as do the Florida Panthers.

At least the Devils have a 13-game heater on their 2022-23 resume.

The Panthers have only won two straight four times this season — and have no ‘official’ winning streak (three games minimum) to speak about.

Wednesday night, the Devils snapped their six-game slide and kept the Panthers on their treadmill of mediocrity.

The Panthers have now lost two straight and five of seven heading to Long Island for a game Friday night.

Then it is the holiday break. This team could probably use one.

All of us probably can.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Florida was looking in good shape to get a home win and extend the Devils’ losing streak to seven when Ryan Lomberg was stopped by MacKenzie Blackwood early in the third.

New Jersey ended up scoring three goals in the the period and beat the Panthers 4-2 on Andrew Brunette Night in Sunrise.

At least Matthew Tkachuk got his licks in.

— Patric Hornqvist could come back to the Panthers next week against the Canadiens but coach Paul Maurice said he is going to be out for a while after sustaining his second concussion in a month.

What this means for the Panthers — and their salary cap situation moving forward.

— Anton Lundell returned for the Panthers on Wednesday night and played a nice game after missing the past nine.

— Wednesday night postgame reactions from Maurice, Lundell and Josh Mahura is up on the FHN YouTube Channel.

We also have the Panthers’ video tribute to Brunette up there.

Check out all of our FHN videos RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and enjoy them whenever you want.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

