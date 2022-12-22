FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Another Unhappy Ending for the Florida Panthers
SUNRISE — The New Jersey Devils know a thing or two about streaks as do the Florida Panthers.
At least the Devils have a 13-game heater on their 2022-23 resume.
The Panthers have only won two straight four times this season — and have no ‘official’ winning streak (three games minimum) to speak about.
Wednesday night, the Devils snapped their six-game slide and kept the Panthers on their treadmill of mediocrity.
The Panthers have now lost two straight and five of seven heading to Long Island for a game Friday night.
Then it is the holiday break. This team could probably use one.
All of us probably can.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
Florida was looking in good shape to get a home win and extend the Devils’ losing streak to seven when Ryan Lomberg was stopped by MacKenzie Blackwood early in the third.
New Jersey ended up scoring three goals in the the period and beat the Panthers 4-2 on Andrew Brunette Night in Sunrise.
At least Matthew Tkachuk got his licks in.
— Patric Hornqvist could come back to the Panthers next week against the Canadiens but coach Paul Maurice said he is going to be out for a while after sustaining his second concussion in a month.
What this means for the Panthers — and their salary cap situation moving forward.
— Anton Lundell returned for the Panthers on Wednesday night and played a nice game after missing the past nine.
— Wednesday night postgame reactions from Maurice, Lundell and Josh Mahura is up on the FHN YouTube Channel.
We also have the Panthers’ video tribute to Brunette up there.
Check out all of our FHN videos RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and enjoy them whenever you want.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT NEW YORK ISLANDERS
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: UBS Arena; Elmont, N.Y.
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 3-0
- This season (Florida 1-0): Florida 3, Islanders 1 (Oct. 13); Florida 3, Islanders 2 (Oct. 23)
- All-time regular season series: Panthers lead 56-32-11, 8 ties
- Next Up for the Panthers: Dec. 29 vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
I know I’m probably starting to sound like a broken record here, but I saw a lot of things that I very much like last night, the score could have easily been 3 to 2 the other way. fact is you’re not going to win all 82 games, and sometimes you play well, you play within your structure, you do everything you’re supposed to do and you still walk away with the L, other nights you play a crap game, you fall apart but maybe you get a few lucky bounces and you walk away with a W, that’s hockey.… Read more »