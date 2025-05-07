FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Stolarz Doing Better Day After Leaving Game 1
A day after being taken to the hospital with what we can assume were concussion symptoms, Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz was back with his teammates in Toronto.
Coach Craig Berube confirmed Stolarz was back with the team, but would give no other updates on his status — including whether he would play in Game 2 against the Panthers.
“I think he’s doing well,” Toronto defenseman Brandon Carlo said per NHL.com. “I’ll allow coach to give any updates on that but overall I liked the way he looked this morning when I got to see him for a smile at breakfast.
“That’s always a good thing.”
Stolarz left Game 1 in the second period not long after getting hit in the side of the head by former teammate Sam Bennett.
He also blocked a slapshot from Sam Reinhart that dislodged his mask in the first period.
After throwing up on the Leafs bench, Stolarz left the game and ended up being transported to a local hospital.
Joseph Wall came in with a 4-1 lead and held the Panthers off in a 5-4 win.
The Panthers, including Bennett, had plenty of concern for their former teammate.
“Stoli is a good friend of mine,’’ said Bennett, who was not suspended or fined for the hit. “I reached out to him. He responded.”
Said Paul Maurice: Most of this, for me, is tempered by the fact that Stoli is one of our guys. We love that guy. So, if i thought Sam had crossed a line or an edge, I would probably be a little more careful with my words.’’
The Stolarz/Bennett story dominated the news cycle in Toronto, leading to some pretty good quips from Maurice — who, as a former coach of the Leafs as well as Canadian television commentator — knew what was coming.
We also got a couple “hair on fire” lines from Maurice, which, if my memory serves, he has not used since the 2023 playoffs against Toronto.
They must have a problem in Toronto with hair follicles bursting into flames or something.
Perhaps a ballcap would help?
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Bennett says he did not know he even hit Stolarz, much less was trying to hurt him.
- The Panthers are getting Aaron Ekblad back tonight. He should give them quite a boost.
- Stolarz was the topic of conversation on Monday night.
- The Panthers trailed the whole night, but made a valiant comeback in the third only to fall short to the Leafs in Game 1.
- Maurice took the blame for the slow start.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: Wednesday@Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
