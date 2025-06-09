DJ Khaled, Bam Adebayo Join Panthers for Game 3 of Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will have a couple local luminaries at Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight, including an in-arena performance from DJ Khaled.

According to Josh Moser of WSVN-7, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo will bang the drum before the game, returning to the Sunrise arena after dropping a ceremonial first puck during the 2018-19 season.

DJ Khaled, who performed outside the Panthers arena before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final last year, will do a set before the game as well as during the first intermission.

All fans will receive a special rally towel — featuring a rat with easter eggs embedded which represent the three teams the Panthers have beaten on their way to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers are playing their first home game in two weeks, and trying to see some better results at Amerant Bank Arena.

The team may be 9-3 on the road during these playoffs, but are just 4-3 on home ice.

The Panthers lost 3-0 in their previous home game, losing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final to the Carolina Hurricanes.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 3

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS