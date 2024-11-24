Barkov: Florida Panthers Losing Streak ‘Will Make Us Better’

SUNRISE — There were only a handful of players in the locker room Saturday night following a 7-4 loss to Colorado, a third straight loss for the Panthers. Florida captain Sasha Barkov was one of them.

Sitting in his stall wearing a sweat-soaked gray t-shirt, Barkov was staring into space.

His team, the defending Stanley Cup champions, had just lost for the fifth time in six games since a seven-game winning streak put them atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Does life look bleak for the Florida Panthers?

Is it time to pack things in?

Massive changes are coming, right? Right!?!

No, most know better than that.

Barkov especially.

This is not a fun stretch for Barkov or the Panthers, but they are healthy and know things can get better in a hurry.

Life sucks right now, but there is faith things can around in a hurry.

They have done it numerous times before.

This does not mean the Florida Panthers are happy about this recent stretch, one that includes two losses to the Devils, one to Winnipeg, and another to the Blackhawks.

Not to mention whatever Saturday night was.

“Tough stretches? You never want to get in them,’’ Barkov told FHN.

“But every team goes through them at some point. We just have to find our way out of it. Usually, we learn from tough moments and they make us stronger and a better team. All we can do is concentrate on the next game, work harder, be smarter.”