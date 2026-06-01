Florida Panthers Anton Lundell and Sasha Barkov helped Finland win gold at the IIHF World Championship on Sunday in Switzerland. // Graphic courtesy @FlaPanthers

Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell had yet another successful summer — this time, winning a gold medal in the IIHF Championship Game with Finland on Sunday afternoon.

Barkov and Lundell were both instrumental in the Florida Panthers run to the past two Stanley Cup championships.

Lundell, who assisted on Konsta Helenius‘ overtime goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over host Switzerland, has now won two Stanley Cup championships, gold and silver at the World Championship, and took home bronze at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Barkov, captain of the Finnish squad, has the same resume: He also won silver at the World Championship in 2016, and was part of Finland’s bronze-winning team at the 2014 Olympics in his rookie season with the Panthers.

He led his team in scoring at this tournament with three goals and 11 points in 10 games.

Barkov was named to the all-tournament team.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON