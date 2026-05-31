Finland captain Sasha Barkov celebrates his game-tying goal early in the second period of Saturday’s 4-2 win over Canada in the semifinals of the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Sasha Barkov was not able to make it to the Winter Olympics this year because of his knee injury, but the Florida Panthers captain is making up for lost time with Finland at the IIHF World Championship.

This afternoon, Barkov and Anton Lundell will try to win gold at the World Championship when Finland takes on unbeaten host Switzerland at 2 p.m. (NHL Network).

On Saturday, Barkov scored a key goal in Finland’s eventual 4-2 win over Canada in one of the semifinals.

Switzerland blew out Norway 6-0.

Barkov, of course, missed the entire season with that right knee injury sustained on his first day of training camp.

One of the first six players named to Finland’s Olympic team last summer, Barkov was unable to join Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola in Milan.

Although Barkov had been practicing with the Panthers during the final weeks of the season, with the team not making the playoffs, there was no reason to risk his return.

The Panthers declared him 100 percent fit to play this summer.

Today’s game will be Barkov’s last until the Panthers kick things off in September.

“It’s a big honor to represent Finland and it was one of those childhood dreams to win World Championships,’’ Barkov said last month. “That’s a big goal for me. I have been really hard to get in shape. Any chance I get to represent Finland is a big honor.”

On Saturday, Canada led 2-1 going into the second period before Barkov tied the score off a rebound in front of the net 49 seconds in.

Barkov, who has three goals and 11 points in nine games, had a two-point night for Finland.

This will be the second time Finland and Switzerland meet this tournament: Finland’s lone loss thus far was a 4-2 defeat to the Swiss at the end of group play.

“We played a great game, didn’t give them much,’’ Lundell said per the IIHF. “We played with a big heart, for the lion on the sweater and the fans at home. We came here to win, and we still have some work left to do. We know the Swiss team and know what to expect.”

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