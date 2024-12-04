Sam’s Club: Bennett, Reinhart on Team Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett were named to Team Canada for the upcoming NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament which will take place in February.

It is the first time the two Florida Panthers have been teammates together for Team Canada since before they were drafted.

Both were part of the 2013 World Junior team.

Although Reinhart being named to Team Canada was a mere formality, Bennett was considered to be on the bubble.

Winning the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in June — and starting his season with 13 goals in his first 25 games — certainly helped his cause.

“He is pretty unique in his game,’’ Florida coach Paul Maurice said about Bennett making Team Canada. “There are not a lot of people who play at a very high level who are as physical and intense in their play. He is a big part of what we do here.

“There are not a lot of Sam Bennetts out there. He does not hit the ice looking to score goals. He just plays as hard as he can. And, he happens to have the ability to make plays and score goals.’’

The Panthers will have eight players representing the four countries taking part on the 4 Nations tournament.

That is most among NHL teams.

Matthew Tkachuk was previously named to Team USA; Sasha Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola will represent Finland; Gus Forsling will play for Sweden.

Bennett and Reinhart, obviously, will be on Team Canada.

“It is a big deal for all of us,” Maurice said. “The number of people we have going to the tournament is pretty exciting. There is a sense of organizational pride here.

“Having Sam Bennett go shows that people appreciate what we’re doing here and there is more than just points, goals, assists.’’

The 4 Nations Face-Off will have the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden participating in a round-robin format which will replace All-Star Week this year.

Seven games will be played from Feb. 12-20.

The tournament will start in Montreal — each country will get three games — with the semifinals and championship held in Boston.

All games will be played with NHL rules.

ON DECK: GAME 27

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS