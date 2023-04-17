2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Bergeron Misses Boston Bruins Practice, Out for Game 1?
Both the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers were missing their captains as they held their final full practices on Sunday before Game 1 of their playoff series.
Sasha Barkov was held out in what would be considered ‘load management.’
”I’m going to play him 47 minutes tomorrow night so he is fine,” Florida coach Paul Maurice joked. “It is just an energy restriction.”
The story was a little different 1,500 miles away in Boston.
According to Boston Hockey Now, Patrice Bergeron has been battling various injuries and missed his second consecutive practice on Sunday.
General manager Don Sweeney said it was possible that Bergergon — the five-time Selke Award winner with 27 goals this season — may not be able to go on Monday night.
We’ll see.
“Taking an extra day again today, obviously, but that’s to be decided tomorrow if he feels well enough, he’ll play,” Sweeney said.
Check out Boston Hockey Now for all the latest on the Bruins throughout the series. More below as well.
Sam Bennett skated again Sunday — this time with full gear on — and if he feels OK after the flight, will participate in the morning skate although Maurice said Saturday he would not play in Game 1.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
Matthew Tkachuk came to the Florida Panthers to win — and win in the playoffs.
He gets the chance to get that started tonight in Game 1 as he tells FHN that the Panthers are going to have to play close to perfect if they want to beat the Bruins.
But, he also says Florida can “knock off the beast.’’
- Florida GM Bill Zito spoke on a variety of subjects on Sunday before flying to Boston including that while the Panthers have a great “opportunity’’ if front of them, the playoffs were always expected. Even though, at times, it did not look like they were going to make it.
- Matt Porter of the Boston Globe joins the show as Panther Pourri breaks down the playoff series with the Bruins.
- I visit 7 Sports Xtra on Sunday to talk about the Panthers series and give my predection on how it’ll go.
- Alex Lyon looks like Florida’s Game 1 starter on Monday night. His legend started against the Bruins and, if it continues, it will do so against the Bruins
- The Panthers were back on the ice in Coral Springs on Saturday and had a full contingent save for Sam Bennett. He will not play Monday but is on the trip.
- Patric Hornqvist has not been in the Florida lineup since December after suffering two concussions within the span of a month. Hornqvist, nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, has an uncertain future and perhaps has played his final NHL game.
- Video from Paul Maurice, Sam Reinhart and Zito from Sunday is up on the FHN YouTube Channel.
- You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
BOSTON/ NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the city is going to “be popping’’ when the playoffs get started later tonight.
It is a big day in Boston, a local holiday, as the annual Boston Marathon is run and the Red Sox take on the Angels with a special 11 a.m. start to celebrate Patriots’ Day.
- Nick Foligno has been out since February, but it looks like the former Columbus captain will be back for Game 1.
- The Colorado Avalanche could be close to 100 percent when the postseason starts.
- The Los Angeles Kings are expecting a nasty, physical series against the Oilers.
- Jack Eichel finally makes his postseason debut with the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says he will have a hand in the hiring of the team’s new management.
- The Philadelphia Flyers believe they are the road back.
- Should the Detroit Red Wings pursue Alex DeBrincat?
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
- GAME 1
- When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN/ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM/WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
- Last season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: Monday, 7:30 (ESPN); Game 2: at Boston, Wednesday, 7:30 (ESPN); Game 3: at Florida, Friday, 7:30 (TNT); Game 4: at Florida, Sunday, 3:30 (TNT); Game 5*: at Boston, Wednesday, April 26; Game 6*: at Florida, Friday, April 28; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30.
My heart says the Panthers can pull it off but my head is laughing at my foolish heart.