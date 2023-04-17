Bergeron Misses Boston Bruins Practice, Out for Game 1?

Both the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers were missing their captains as they held their final full practices on Sunday before Game 1 of their playoff series.

Sasha Barkov was held out in what would be considered ‘load management.’

”I’m going to play him 47 minutes tomorrow night so he is fine,” Florida coach Paul Maurice joked. “It is just an energy restriction.”

The story was a little different 1,500 miles away in Boston.

According to Boston Hockey Now, Patrice Bergeron has been battling various injuries and missed his second consecutive practice on Sunday.

General manager Don Sweeney said it was possible that Bergergon — the five-time Selke Award winner with 27 goals this season — may not be able to go on Monday night.

We’ll see.

“Taking an extra day again today, obviously, but that’s to be decided tomorrow if he feels well enough, he’ll play,” Sweeney said.

Sam Bennett skated again Sunday — this time with full gear on — and if he feels OK after the flight, will participate in the morning skate although Maurice said Saturday he would not play in Game 1.

Matthew Tkachuk came to the Florida Panthers to win — and win in the playoffs.

He gets the chance to get that started tonight in Game 1 as he tells FHN that the Panthers are going to have to play close to perfect if they want to beat the Bruins.

But, he also says Florida can “knock off the beast.’’

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the city is going to “be popping’’ when the playoffs get started later tonight.

It is a big day in Boston, a local holiday, as the annual Boston Marathon is run and the Red Sox take on the Angels with a special 11 a.m. start to celebrate Patriots’ Day.

Nick Foligno has been out since February, but it looks like the former Columbus captain will be back for Game 1.

The Colorado Avalanche could be close to 100 percent when the postseason starts.

