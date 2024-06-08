Bettman: ‘Would be Good’ for Florida Panthers to Play Outdoor Game

SUNRISE — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said during his ‘State of the League’ address on Saturday night that it would be good for the Florida Panthers to take part in an outdoor game.

When asked by Florida Hockey Now whether Marlins Park in Little Havana was being considered to host such a game, Bettman said he certainly liked the idea that it “has a roof and is air conditioned.’’

The Panthers have had conversations with the Miami Marlins about doing something hockey-related in the future.

With the Columbus Blue Jackets playing host to the Red Wings at the Buckeyes’ stadium at Ohio State next season, only the Panthers and Arizona/Utah franchises have not taken part in an outdoor game.

“I have not been there, but I hear it’s very nice,” Bettman said of Marlins Park in response to FHN’s question. “I’m not going to break any news today, but we are mindful of the fact that at some point it would be good for the Panthers to be in an outdoor game.

“We continue to explore options.’’

Marlins Park, while not necessarily a completely outdoor venue, has the capability of hosting an ice rink what with its very cold A/C and the fact the roof can stay closed until it needs to be open.

The Panthers were rumored to be part of an outdoor idea at the Buccaneers’ stadium in Tampa but that has been said to be nixed due to the fact that it does not have a roof and, while a little cooler in the winter months than South Florida, it can still get pretty hot.

This past season, the NHL held a pair of games at the Giants stadium at the Meadowlands with four teams playing.

Bettman mentioned that in his comments on the Panthers.

“We did something a little different this past season with two games in 24 hours at the same venue,’’ he said. “We can only speculate what the future might hold in that regard.’’

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 2