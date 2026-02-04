Bill Zito Is Raising Big Money for Cancer Research With Florida Panthers. You Can Help

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito had a goal of raising $1 million for cancer research when he kicked off his Panthers on the Prowl initiative last March.

They are almost there.

And you can help.

The Panthers on the Prowl online auction ends on Friday with more than 20 life-sized panther statues donated for the cause available for purchase.

Inspired by Chicago’s famed Cows on Parade, each donor to Panthers on the Prowl received a blank life-sized panther sculpture to design in any way they choose.

Over 120 of these blank panther statues were sold; more than 20 were painted then donated for this auction which you can bid on here.

Those who designed and donated panthers to the cause include Michael Buble, Wayne Gretzky, Martina Navratilova, the Miami Heat, and Nick Bosa.

Renowned artists Romero Britto and Guy Harvey designed panthers as well.

Funds will go directly to the American Cancer Society.

Before the Winter Classic started on Jan. 2, Zito had the panthers lined up outside the Marlins’ ballpark for fans to check out.

They are pretty cool.

“Each one of these has a story,” Zito said. “When you look at them, some are fun, some are silly. Some of them are creative beyond anything I could have ever imagined. … It is so important that we take advantage of this opportunity to not only raise as much money as we can, but raise awareness as well. Because together, we truly can fight this insidious disease. I am truly proud of the work that the people have done.

“If you stroll up and down this aisle, I think you will be touched. You know, you might also cry. Some may just bring a tear to your eye but also a smile and a laugh. So, thank you for that.”

Like Zito said, each panther has a story.

Navratilova, for instance, dipped tennis balls in paint and fired them at her panther to create a polka-dot effect.

Gretzky has some of his stats, awards, depictions of the Stanley Cup, and his No. 99 painted on his.

Bosa’s wears a 49ers mini helmet.

The Miami Heat bought two; both use the team’s vice paint scheme.

Buble’s is sleek and has words written in braille by using rhinestones.

As of Wednesday morning, bidding for the Buble statue is $2,800.

Zito said before the Winter Classic that the initiative — which Zito started with his wife Julie, a breast cancer survivor — had already raised more than $700,000.

That $1 million goal is well in sight.

“There’s a reason everyone is so engaged,’’ Zito continued. “There’s a reason everyone gave their time and their talent. It’s because it works. They could have just thrown money at this and it would have gone away in a couple of weeks.

“This is bigger than all of us, and everyone has a connection.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 56

BOSTON BRUINS at FLORIDA PANTHERS