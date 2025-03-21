Bobrovsky Wins Duel vs. Elvis, Panthers Beat Blue Jackets in OT

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Blue Jackets have probably seen enough of Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers this season.

Thursday night, Bobrovsky shut out his former team for the second time in two weeks, stopping 25 shots in Florida’s 1-0 overtime victory at Nationwide Arena.

The game was scoreless until Sasha Barkov scored 29 seconds into the extra period with a slap shot from the slot.

Sam Bennett was battling Zach Werenski in front of the net on the game-winning shot which came on a power play.

Seth Jones got the primary assist on the goal.

On March 6, Bobrovsky made 16 saves in Florida’s 3-0 win against the Blue Jackets in Sunrise for his second shutout of March.

Bobrovsky has not given up more than two goals in any of his past seven starts.

Florida has won eight straight against the Jackets dating to 2022.

Elvis Merzlikins, who was in the Columbus system when Bobrovsky was there but was never his teammate, made 27 saves in his first game back after the birth of his first child.

The Panthers came into Thursday with losses in two straight and three of their past four.

Columbus appeared to take a 1-0 lead with 9:46 remaining, but Boone Jenner kicked a loose puck off a Werenski shot past Bobrovsky.

After review, the goal came off the board.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ BLUE JACKETS

Florida defenseman Gus Forsling ripped a slapshot that was timed at 105.05 mph, just the second one to ever eclipse the 105-mark since the NHL’s EDGE stats started tracking such things in 2021-22. Buffalo’s Tage Thompson had a slapshot recorded at 106 on New Year’s Eve.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Blue Jackets 0 (:30 OT PP): Sasha Barkov rips one from the slot to win it.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sergei Bobrovsky , Florida

, Florida 2. Elvis Merzlikins , Columbus

, Columbus 3. Sasha Barkov, Florida

ON DECK: GAME No. 70