Florida Panthers Winning Streak Ends at Hands of the Bruins

Things have not been going great for the Boston Bruins this season — but beating the Florida Panthers on Tuesday must have felt good.

Boston trailed by two in the third, but rallied for a 3-2 win to keep their playoff hopes going and ending Florida’s six-game winning streak in the process.

Dmitry Kulikov gave the Panthers the lead in the first, with Mackie Samoskevich making it 2-0 in the third.

Only David Pastrnak got a power-play goal midway through the third, and the Bruins kept on coming eventually taking a 3-2 lead on a Pavel Zacha goal.

It looked like Sam Reinhart had tied the score at 3 with 1:31 left when the puck got behind Jeremy Swayman, but the NHL Situation Room initiated a video review.

Per the NHL: The feferee informed the Situation Room he had the play dead prior to the puck crossing the goal line.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ BRUINS

Kulikov is in his 16th NHL season and has played for eight different teams — and this is his second stint with the Panthers after being the 13th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft by Florida. Kulikov, who played for Florida from 2009-16 before returning in 2023, has 33 of his 50 NHL goals with the Panthers.

With 33 goals, Kulikov tied Mike Matheson and Ed Jovanovski for seventh-most goals by a defenseman in franchise history.

and for seventh-most goals by a defenseman in franchise history. Jones got his first point with the Panthers in his fourth game since the trade from Chicago.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Bruins 0 (4:27 1st): Dmitry Kulikov gets the puck off a faceoff win from Sam Bennett just inside the blue and unloads on it, beating Jeremy Swayman .

gets the puck off a faceoff win from just inside the blue and unloads on it, beating . Panthers 2, Bruins 0 (4:49 3rd PP): Mackie Samoskevich sees his first shot from the left circle stopped, but the puck gets to Seth Jones in the slot who gets it right back to the rookie. The second time was the charm.

sees his first shot from the left circle stopped, but the puck gets to in the slot who gets it right back to the rookie. The second time was the charm. Panthers 2, Bruins 1 (8:56 3rd PP): David Pastrnak draws the trip from Jones, then scores from the slot to get the Bruins going.

draws the trip from Jones, then scores from the slot to get the Bruins going. Bruins 2, Panthers 2 (13:51 3rd): Kulikov’s clearing pass from the corner is picked off in the slot by Mason Lohrei and ends up in the back of the net.

Kulikov’s clearing pass from the corner is picked off in the slot by and ends up in the back of the net. Bruins 3, Panthers 2 (16:43 3rd): Pavel Zacha gives the Bruins the lead by going low on Sergei Bobrovsky.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. David Pastrnak , Boston

, Boston 2. Jeremy Swayman , Boston

, Boston 3. Pavel Zacha, Boston

