GameDay No. 20: Lines, Betting Odds for Bruins at Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers face a tough battle as they look to snap their three-game losing streak as the Bruins come to town with the league’s best record.

Not only that, but Boston is riding a six-game win streak with wins in 13 of its past 14 games.

Boston has been riding a balanced attack, featuring the league’s second-best penalty kill (88.6 percent), the league’s third-best power play (30 percent) and rank first in both goals for and goals allowed per game.

Florida, meanwhile, is coming off of a losing skid where it has scored 3.75 goals per game but allowed at least five goals in all three losses.

”They have an All-Star on their top three lines and two on the first line, so they have the ability to generate more goals than anybody else in the National Hockey League,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said following Wednesday’s optional morning skate.

For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers All Year Long, Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

”Tonight is not is not about an aspect of your game that your offense has to get going or one piece has to be good. You can’t be in the penalty box because their power play is lethal and they have the No. 1 penalty kill in the league so they’ve got all the bases covered and we need to have that as well.”

The Panthers found themselves in the bottom half in the league on both aspects of special teams, but they have been trending upwards as of late.

Since Nov. 5, they have the league’s fourth-best power play (32 percent) and the fifth-best penalty kill (82.8 percent).

It has not quite translated into wins, with Florida going 3-4-1 during that stretch while allowing the third-most goals at 5-on-5 (10) during its three-game losing streak.

They have scored eight goals at 5-on-5 during that span.

”There are some parts of our game that are going to require a little bit more,” Sam Reinhart said.

”Our offensive zone time has been pretty good but it’s been a little too much at the perimeter.. We have to figure out how to get into the interior a little more and create some high-danger chances.”

PANTHERS ON DECK

BOSTON BRUINS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

SiriusXM 932 DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-115); Puck line (-1.5, +215); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105)

Money Line (-115); Puck line (-1.5, +215); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105) Season Series: Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17)

Last season: Boston won 2-1



All-time regular season series: Boston leads 59-36-6, 6 ties

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 6 Colin White

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Matthew Tkachuk

21 Nick Cousins // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 70 Patric Hornqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles)

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS LINEUP

63 Brad Marchand // 37 Patrice Bergeron // 74 Jake DeBrusk

18 Pavel Zacha // 46 David Krejci // 88 David Pastrnak

71 Taylor Hall // 13 Charlie Coyle // 12 Craig Smith

17 Nick Foligno // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 A.J. Greer

48 Matt Grzelcyk // 73 Charlie McAvoy

27 Hampus Lindholm // 25 Brandon Carlo

75 Connor Clifton // 86 Anton Stralman

35 Linus Ullmark

1 Jeremy Swayman