Boston Bruins Gear Up for Playoff Showdown with the Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins were back on the ice on Saturday as they prepare for their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

As our pals at Boston Hockey Now point out, the Bruins had a mixed bag of injury news.

The good news (for Boston): Veteran center David Krejci and defenseman Derek Forbort returned to practice in full-contact jerseys. Krejci missed the final six games of the regular season; Forbort has been out since March 16.

On the bad side, captain Patrice Bergeron missed practice and Brad Marchand left early.

Coach Jim Montgomery did not seem too concerned.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Alex Lyon is flying high these days and, well, why not?

It looks like Florida’s ‘Lyon King’ is going to be the Game 1 starter on Monday night.

His legend started against the Bruins and, if it continues, it will do so against the Bruins.

NHL/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Columbus Blue Jackets will have a new coach next season as the team fired Brad Larsen after two seasons behind the bench.

Larsen was an assistant under John Tortorella and took over for him last season.

The Jackets also fired goalie coach Manny Legace.

There are a few veteran coaches out there looking for work.

Jonathan Huberdeau vows to bounce back after a tough first season with the Calgary Flames.

vows to bounce back after a tough first season with the Calgary Flames. The Colorado Avalanche should be healthy when the playoffs kick off against Seattle.

Sidney Crosby is not used to being off this early but says his Pittsburgh Penguins did not earn the right to be in the playoffs.

is not used to being off this early but says his Pittsburgh Penguins did not earn the right to be in the playoffs. Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde would love to be playing right now, but was honest in saying his team just is not there yet.

would love to be playing right now, but was honest in saying his team just is not there yet. A preview of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets.

