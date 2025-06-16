Brad Marchand Goal Stunned Panthers Teammates, Oilers Too

p No one has ever questioned Brad Marchand and his will to win. Anyone who did can look at the two goals he scored in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night for proof that this guy’s motor is always running.

Saturday night, Marchand went to the goal like a shark hunting down a distressed tuna.

Marchand got stopped on his first big scoring chance in the first period, breaking into the offensive zone and firing a high snapshot into the chest of Calvin Pickard.

Less than two minutes later, Marchand gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on a set play in which he jumped the faceoff at center ice.

Anton Lundell won it, got the puck through traffic to an already streaking Marchand who split Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse, firing a shot off the crossbar and in.

It was a beautiful goal, a hustle play that personifies what kind of player Marchand is — especially at this time of year, with the stakes as high as they are.

Florida ended up winning 5-2 on Saturday night for a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 back home on Tuesday night.

“We have some plays, but that was all Marchy’s play,’’ Lundell said. “He took the puck and did a really highlight goal. Those are the goals you look at YouTube as a kid, and try and to go out and practice yourself. But we’re all pretty amazed by him.”

Then came his second goal in the third.

It left the Panthers dumbfounded — and the Oilers a little stunned.

“Oh my God!” a mic’d-up Matthew Tkachuk shouted over and over as Marchand raced through the neutral zone after getting the puck from Eetu Luostarinen.

Marchand was being covered by Jake Walman, only he did a dipsy-do around Walman to get into the slot where he slid off a backhanded offering that slid between the skates of Pickard to make it 3-0.

“He decided he wanted to go there and be the difference maker,” Lundell said, “and he did that. Unbelievable player and we’re all pretty amazed by him.

You do not draw up plays like that.

“They’re both unbelievable,’’ said Sam Bennett, who scored his 15th of the playoffs in the first for a 2-0 lead, “but that second one, I don’t know how he did that. We’re going to have to watch that clip a couple times and ask him to teach me something.”

Marchand was a little nonchalant about the whole thing when asked about it afterward.

“Started with a great stick at our line from Lusty, and then I just tried to get inside and get a puck on net,’’ Marchand said. “I don’t really, to be honest, know what happened. I haven’t seen replay. It just found its way in, so good feeling.’’

Good feeling, indeed.

Now the Panthers come home a win away from winning the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.

If Florida does lay claim to the throne for a second straight year, Marchand will have played a huge role in it.

“It’s going to play out the way it’s going to play out,’’ Marchand said. “I’ve said it a ton of times, we’re just enjoying the moment. It’s a special time, special memories we’re going to have forever … not really nervous, just excited.’’

