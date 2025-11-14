Brad Marchand Hits 1,000 NHL Points During Hot Streak with Panthers

SUNRISE — Brad Marchand became the 12th active player and 102nd all-time to hit 1,000 points in his NHL career on Thursday with the Florida Panthers.

Marchand is currently in the midst of the best offensive start in his 17th season.

He came into Thursday’s game with the Washington Capitals having scored a goal in five straight games; he led the Panthers in goals (11) and points (18) entering Thursday’s action.

Marchand now has 20 points.

“It’s been necessary. We’ve needed it,” coach Paul Maurice said after Florida’s morning skate. “He is driving the bus in that department.’’

Marchand, 37, spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career with the Boston Bruins.

The captain of the Bruins from 2023 until being traded to the Panthers last March 7, Marchand accumulated 976 of his 1,000 points with Boston.

Marchand ranks fifth on the Bruins all-time scoring list; he is four with 422 goals.

Among active NHL players, Marchand joins players such as Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid, and Nikita Kucherov in the 1,000 point club.

Marchand got both of his points in the third period of Thursday’s game with the Capitals — No. 1,000 coming on an assist of Eetu Luostarinen’s empty net goal with 1:30 left.

Florida won 6-3 after that goal.

His first assist came on Seth Jones’ 100th NHL goal off the power play that gave the Panthers a 5-2 lead.

