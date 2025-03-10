Connect with us

Brad Marchand Has Joined the Florida Panthers. How It Happened

Published

9 hours ago

on

Marchand panthers
Brad Marchand joined the Florida Panthers on Saturday after Friday’s trade from the Boston Bruins. He will meet the South Florida media on Monday morning. // Photos @FlaPanthers, @GeorgeRichards

SUNRISE — As the NHL Trade Deadline was nearing Friday afternoon, the Florida Panthers got a call. It was the Boston Bruins, and they were offering up captain Brad Marchand.

There was not much time left before the 3 p.m. deadline, so negotiations had to be quick.

And they were.

“I know the deadline was at 3 p.m, so it was right about that time,’’ captain Sasha Barkov said. “I thought ‘OK, this is probably it. No more news.’ And then it happened.’’

The Panthers and Bruins were one of the final teams to get their deal into the NHL Central Registry on Friday, with it not officially being cleared through a backed up queue until after 5 p.m.

By Saturday night, suitcase in tow, Marchand showed up to meet his new teammates in Sunrise as they beat up on the Sabres 4-0.

Marchand will be formally introduced to the South Florida media this morning.

