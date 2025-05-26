Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Brad Marchand: Just Kidding About In-Game Dairy Queen

Published

5 hours ago

on

Marchand dairy queen

FORT LAUDERDALE — Inquiring minds wanted to know, exactly, what Brad Marchand was eating during the second intermission of Game 3 on Saturday night. It was not, as he had previously said, a Dairy Queen Blizzard.

During the second period of Saturday night’s game, Sportsnet’s cameras in the Florida locker room caught Marchand eating something off a spoon.

Following the 6-2 win — one in which Marchand scored the final goal of a five-goal third for the Panthers — he was asked by Sportsnet whether he was enjoying a frozen DQ treat as he and some of his teammates did during a day off in Raleigh.

“You can’t beat it. It’s the best dessert in the world,” Marchand said, staring right into the camera.

“So I better get a lifetime free supply of Dairy Queen now. Thank you.”

Brad Marchand Digs His Dairy Queen. But During a Game?

Monday morning, Marchand took great joy in explaining what really went down.

“I was not eating a Blizzard in the middle of a game,’’ Marchand told reporters crowding his spot in the IcePlex locker room.

“It was something healthy. It was honey, I was having honey. A spoonful of honey.”

So, the Blizzard story?

“I was making a joke, referencing our excursion a couple of nights before,’’ Marchand continued. “I was making a joke out of it, and I think people took it seriously.”

Good for DQ’s business though.

“The amount of messages I got yesterday about people going to Dairy Queen yesterday,’’ Marchand said, “I mean, I appreciate the support.

“I love a good Blizzard more than anybody, but that’s not something I would have had in the middle of a game.”

Marchand said he has enjoyed honey since he was young — and even may have ruined a childhood pal due to his enjoyment of it.

“I’ve always loved honey,’’ he said. “When I was growing up, I loved Winnie the Pooh. And I used to have a Winnie the Pooh, and I would feed the bear honey.

“So, it was covered in it. It was rock hard. I don’t think [his parents] enjoyed cleaning up the mess, but I had fun.”

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0
  • When: Monday, 8 p.m. 
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • National TV: TNT/truTV
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-185); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 5.5 (-105/-115)
  • Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Florida 6, Carolina 2; Game 4: Monday @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday @Florida; Game 7*:Sunday @Carolina
  • Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
  • How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
  • All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
  • Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)

