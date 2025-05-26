Brad Marchand: Just Kidding About In-Game Dairy Queen

FORT LAUDERDALE — Inquiring minds wanted to know, exactly, what Brad Marchand was eating during the second intermission of Game 3 on Saturday night. It was not, as he had previously said, a Dairy Queen Blizzard.

During the second period of Saturday night’s game, Sportsnet’s cameras in the Florida locker room caught Marchand eating something off a spoon.

Following the 6-2 win — one in which Marchand scored the final goal of a five-goal third for the Panthers — he was asked by Sportsnet whether he was enjoying a frozen DQ treat as he and some of his teammates did during a day off in Raleigh.

“You can’t beat it. It’s the best dessert in the world,” Marchand said, staring right into the camera.

“So I better get a lifetime free supply of Dairy Queen now. Thank you.”

Monday morning, Marchand took great joy in explaining what really went down.

“I was not eating a Blizzard in the middle of a game,’’ Marchand told reporters crowding his spot in the IcePlex locker room.

“It was something healthy. It was honey, I was having honey. A spoonful of honey.”

So, the Blizzard story?

“I was making a joke, referencing our excursion a couple of nights before,’’ Marchand continued. “I was making a joke out of it, and I think people took it seriously.”

Good for DQ’s business though.

“The amount of messages I got yesterday about people going to Dairy Queen yesterday,’’ Marchand said, “I mean, I appreciate the support.

“I love a good Blizzard more than anybody, but that’s not something I would have had in the middle of a game.”

Marchand said he has enjoyed honey since he was young — and even may have ruined a childhood pal due to his enjoyment of it.

“I’ve always loved honey,’’ he said. “When I was growing up, I loved Winnie the Pooh. And I used to have a Winnie the Pooh, and I would feed the bear honey.

“So, it was covered in it. It was rock hard. I don’t think [his parents] enjoyed cleaning up the mess, but I had fun.”

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS