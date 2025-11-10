Brad Marchand On a Scoring Tear with the Panthers

The Florida Panthers scored one goal Saturday night in San Jose, and, it was Brad Marchand who put it in the net.

That is becoming a familiar refrain for the Panthers.

Marchand is off to a fantastic start to the season and is Florida’s leading scorer.

It really is not even close.

Marchand comes into tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights riding a four-game goal streak with 10 in his first 14 games.

He also has five assists.

Sam Reinhart is second on the team with seven goals; Anton Lundell is second in scoring with 11 points.

Saturday’s goal, which made it 2-1 in the second period, was your typical Marchand hard-working shift.

After freeing the puck deep in the offensive zone, Marchand took a shot that Yaroslav Askarov initially stopped — only Marchand tracked down the loose puck and backhanded a shot through.

“Lots of chances, creativity,” Paul Maurice said. “He plays a very consistent, energetic game and we can model ourselves after that.”

Florida ended up outshooting the Sharks 39-23 and held a 78-43 advantage — yet Marchand’s goal was the only one the Panthers got.

Marchand said that if the Panthers keep playing like that, everything is going to be OK.

“We played really good in the last game in LA, dominated [Saturday],” Marchand said. “That’s just the way it goes. If we continue to play that way, be hard on pucks, hard on D, getting the forecheck … we’re going to be the team we expect to be.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 16