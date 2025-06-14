Brad Marchand on Cup Run with the Panthers: ‘Pretty Incredible’

Brad Marchand is playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the fourth time, but for the first time with the Florida Panthers.

Marchand, the former captain of the Boston Bruins, has been a big part of Florida’s march to the Final having scored eight goals with 18 points.

He has four goals in the Cup Final including two the last time the Panthers were in Edmonton.

Marchand was asked about his playoff experiences with the Panthers before Game 5 on Saturday and he said he was completely enjoying this time chasing the ultimate goal.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight at 8.

The best-of-7 series is tied at 2.

“This has been a pretty incredible one,’’ Marchand told reporters. “I think this is one of the tightest series anyone will ever see. Just the talent level and how close these two teams are, how back and forth the games have been, it’s been very exciting.

A little nerve wracking at times, but we’re all big fans of the game. To have these two teams playing each other and playing the way they are and games playing out the way that they have, it makes it makes you realize why you love the game so much. But also why this trophy is the hardest to win.

“I mean, when you see the way these things play out, it’s why it’s so special to be part of these opportunities. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Marchand, 37, won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and that remains his most productive playoff run with 11 goals and 19 points.

But this year has been pretty close.

Marchand’s eight playoff goals rank tied for third on his 13 trips to the postseason, and his 18 points is third.

One of his two goals last Friday night came in double-overtime and sent the Panthers home with the Edmonton split.

Marchand said he does not think about what he has done in the past — but looks forward to what is next.

“Every game is so different at this level,’’ Marchand said. “You look at moments where you feel maybe calm and poised, but every situation is so different in these games that you’ve got to be in the moment. You can’t think, because you’ve had success in any in any game, that it’s going to happen or it’s going to play out the same way. It’s just about being in the moment.’’

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS