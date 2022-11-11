Connect with us

Brandon Montour Is Breaking Out with the Florida Panthers

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Brandon Montour has proved himself to be extremely valuable to the Florida Panthers and he will be counted on to continue when Aaron Ekblad returns — although the major minutes he has been logging will likely go down. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — Much has been made of which Florida Panthers defensemen have been pressed into bigger roles when Aaron Ekblad got hurt in the team’s third game of the season.

We have seen Gus Forsling, Radko Gudas, Josh Mahura and others be asked to play more minutes and take on new responsibilities over the past few weeks.

Brandon Montour, however, has gone above and beyond.

And, he has really brought his game up a number of notches.

Through the first 14 games of the season, when it comes to Florida’s most valuable player, Matthew Tkachuk may get a lot of support but Montour’s elevated play has been — to borrow a phrase Paul Maurice has used a few times — eye-opening.

In some regards, eye-popping.

Montour has had his moments since arriving at the 2021 trade deadline.

This early stretch here, however, has put him at another level.

“Brandon Montour still has lots of upside left,” Maurice said.

