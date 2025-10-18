Rough Sledding: Panthers Lose Fourth Straight, Bounced by Sabres

The Florida Panthers officially hit the skids on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, trailing by three going into the third period before finally losing 3-0 to the Sabres.

It was the fourth straight loss for the two-time defending champions who are 0-for-4 on this season-opening road trip with the same six points in the standings that they left South Florida with.

And what a difference a week makes, eh?

Last Saturday, the Panthers rolled to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Sunrise that made them 3-0.

Then they flew out on Sunday and things have not gone right since.

Scoring has become a real problem for the Panthers as they have not generated much of anything offensively and have four goals in the past four games — again, all losses.

On Saturday, they rarely challenged Alex Lyon, who made 33 saves for his second win of the season.

Lyon is the first goalie to record a shutout of the Panthers this season.

Florida (3-4-0) started this season with at least one power play goal in each of its first four games but have now gone three straight games without one.

Saturday, the Panthers had plenty of chances with the man advantage — Buffalo (2-3-0) took a penalty nine seconds in — but did nothing with them.

Florida ended the day 0-7 on the power play.

Buffalo, meanwhile, scored its first two goals on the power play with Josh Doan getting to the front of the net for both of them.

Owen Power pinching up to the net and scoring with 5:40 left in the second made it 3-0.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ SABRES

Florida lost defenseman Niko Mikkola to what could be a concussion in the second period after he hit the ice face-first after being wrapped up with Tyson Kozak . Mikkola was attended to on the ice, went to the room, and did not return to the game.

If Mikkola cannot go Tuesday, the Panthers do have Toby Bjornfot on the roster while newcomer Donovan Sebrango works on getting his visa.

The Panthers were planning to fly to Boston following Saturday's game which allows Brad Marchand a little extra time in his former home before Tuesday's game against the Bruins. Although Marchand was with the Panthers when they visited Boston last March, he did not play. This will be his first game in Boston since the trade to the Panthers.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Sabres 1, Panthers 0 (7:13 1st PP): Josh Doan gets to the front of the net and deflects a Tage Thompson shot past Sergei Bobrovsky for the initial lead.

Sabres 2, Panthers 0 (11:12 2nd PP): Jason Zucker finds Doan camped out at cage for his second of the day.

Sabres 3, Panthers 0 (14:20 2nd): Owen Power drives to the net and Alex Tuch finds him.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Alex Lyon, Sabres

2. Josh Doan, Sabres

, Sabres 3. Owen Power, Sabres

ON DECK: GAME No. 8

FLORIDA PANTHERS at BOSTON BRUINS