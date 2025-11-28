Panthers GameDay v Flames: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames will both be trying to put their last games behind them when they meet up this afternoon.

It’s Black Friday at Sawgrass Mills so, if you were planning on parking at the mall for today’s 4 p.m. start, hope you are already there.

The Panthers are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in which they dominated all facets of play yet gave up two weird goals in the second period — then the Flyers scored twice in the final minute.

The game-winning goal was set up when Tyson Foerster fired a shot off the shin or ankle of Aaron Ekblad.

When Ekblad hit the ice, the puck came right back to Foerster, he wound up and sent a shot through traffic that beat Sergei Bobrovsky.

Ekblad, coach Paul Maurice said Thursday, is fine and will play today.

Calgary was down 4-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning just 10 minutes into Wednesday’s game on the other coast, eventually losing 5-1.

The Flames, with three former Panthers who are off to very slow starts, should have some extra jump in their skates today.

Just saw Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and Ryan Lomberg coming into the arena and it was, as usual, homecoming day for those three as they stopped to talk with staffers and security folks on the walk to the locker room area.

The Panthers will not make any lineup changes after Maurice said Thursday there may be an illness or two the team is keeping an eye on.

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS

NOTEBOOK: FLAMES AT PANTHERS

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov will be back in net for the Panthers after stopping 36 shots against the Predators on Monday night. The Flames may go back with Devin Cooley after he relieved Dustin Wolf in the first period of Werdnesday's rout in Tampa.

How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television this afternoon. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ or nationally on ESPN+.

NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are pretty solid favorites (-190) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $190 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 23

CALGARY FLAMES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Friday, 4 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-190); Puck Line -1.5 (+130); O/U 5.5 (-120/+100)

MoneyLine (-190); Puck Line -1.5 (+130); O/U 5.5 (-120/+100) Last Season: Even 1-1

This Season — At Calgary: March 20. At Florida: Friday.

March 20. Friday. All-Time Regular Season Series: Calgary leads 27-12-3, 3 ties

Calgary leads 27-12-3, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

