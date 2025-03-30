Florida Panthers
Canadiens at Panthers: How to Watch Barkov Play No. 800
Florida captain Sasha Barkov will play in his 800th NHL game this afternoon when the Panthers play host to the Montreal Canadiens in Sunrise.
Barkov, the second-overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft, has already played more games than anyone else in Panthers history.
So, obviously, he is the first Florida player to hit the 800 game mark solely with the franchise.
The Panthers have won seven straight in Sunrise.
Florida has not lost since it got beat 2-1 loss by the Kraken on Feb. 22 coming out of the 4 Nations break.
After today, the Panthers hit the road, playing a four-game road trip which consists of back-to-back games.
Florida plays in Montreal on Tuesday, then Toronto on Wednesday; the trip continues Saturday in Ottawa before finishing in Detroit on Sunday.
NOTES: CANADIENS @ PANTHERS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Since NHL Network is also showing the game nationally, it will not be streamed on ESPN+.
- Starting Goalies: Florida will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net; Bob is 7-2-0 this month with three shutouts and a 1.44/.934. The Canadiens are coming off a back-to-back against the Flyers and Hurricanes; Sam Montembeault is expected to start. NHL Betting Odds: The local book again has Florida as a pretty big favorite (-275) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $275 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 73
MONTREAL CANADIENS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Florida won 3-1
- This Season (Canadiens Lead 2-0) — At Montreal: Canadiens 3, Panthers 1 (March 15); Tuesday. At Florida: Canadiens 4, Panthers 0 (Dec. 28); Saturday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 58-41-11, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-25-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
63 Brad Marchand // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 17 Evan Rodrigues
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt
26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS (33-30-9) LINES
13 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 20 Juraj Slafkovsky
89 Joshua Roy // 15 Alex Newhook // 92 Patrik Laine
17 Josh Anderson // 28 Christian Dvorak // 11 Brendan Gallagher
51 Emil Heineman // 71 Jake Evans // 40 Joel Armia
8 Mike Matheson // 45 Alexandre Carrier
47 Jayden Struble // 48 Lane Hutson
72 Arber Xhekaj // 58 David Savard
35 Sam Montembeault
75 Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (quad)