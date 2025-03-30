Canadiens at Panthers: How to Watch Barkov Play No. 800

Florida captain Sasha Barkov will play in his 800th NHL game this afternoon when the Panthers play host to the Montreal Canadiens in Sunrise.

Barkov, the second-overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft, has already played more games than anyone else in Panthers history.

So, obviously, he is the first Florida player to hit the 800 game mark solely with the franchise.

The Panthers have won seven straight in Sunrise.

Florida has not lost since it got beat 2-1 loss by the Kraken on Feb. 22 coming out of the 4 Nations break.

After today, the Panthers hit the road, playing a four-game road trip which consists of back-to-back games.

Florida plays in Montreal on Tuesday, then Toronto on Wednesday; the trip continues Saturday in Ottawa before finishing in Detroit on Sunday.

NOTES: CANADIENS @ PANTHERS

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Since NHL Network is also showing the game nationally, it will not be streamed on ESPN+.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Since NHL Network is also showing the game nationally, it will be streamed on ESPN+. Starting Goalies: Florida will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net; Bob is 7-2-0 this month with three shutouts and a 1.44/.934. The Canadiens are coming off a back-to-back against the Flyers and Hurricanes; Sam Montembeault is expected to start. NHL Betting Odds: The local book again has Florida as a pretty big favorite (-275) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $275 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 73

MONTREAL CANADIENS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-25-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

63 Brad Marchand // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 17 Evan Rodrigues

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt

26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS (33-30-9) LINES

13 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 20 Juraj Slafkovsky

89 Joshua Roy // 15 Alex Newhook // 92 Patrik Laine

17 Josh Anderson // 28 Christian Dvorak // 11 Brendan Gallagher

51 Emil Heineman // 71 Jake Evans // 40 Joel Armia

8 Mike Matheson // 45 Alexandre Carrier

47 Jayden Struble // 48 Lane Hutson

72 Arber Xhekaj // 58 David Savard

35 Sam Montembeault

75 Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (quad)