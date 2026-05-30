The Carolina Hurricanes are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 after taking out the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night in Game 5. // Photo courtesy @Canes

With the Panthers and Lightning out, the Carolina Hurricanes are the first team not from the state of Florida to represent the NHL Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final since 2019 after dispatching the Canadiens in Game 5 on Friday night.

Carolina won four straight games in the Eastern Conference final to move to the Cup Final for the first time since winning it all in 2006.

Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights will be Tuesday in Raleigh (8 p.m., ABC).

The Lightning went to the Cup Final from 2020-22; the Panthers went the past three seasons.

The last Eastern Conference champion before the Florida run was the Boston Bruins in 2019.

The Hurricanes, who lost to the Panthers in the 2023 and 2025 ECF, lost to the Canadiens 6-2 in Game 1; they outscored Montreal 16-5 in the next four games.

On Friday, the Hurricanes took control of the game early en route to a 6-1 win.

Carolina scored three in the first and led 5-0 before Cole Caufield scored midway through in the third.

Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven each had three-point nights for Carolina. Frederik Andersen, who is 12-1 this postseason, made 24 saves in the win.

Andersen gave up 20 goals in those 13 games.

The Hurricanes, like many before them, did not touch the Prince of Wales Trophy.

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