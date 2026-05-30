With the Panthers and Lightning out, the Carolina Hurricanes are the first team not from the state of Florida to represent the NHL Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final since 2019 after dispatching the Canadiens in Game 5 on Friday night.
Carolina won four straight games in the Eastern Conference final to move to the Cup Final for the first time since winning it all in 2006.
Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights will be Tuesday in Raleigh (8 p.m., ABC).
The Lightning went to the Cup Final from 2020-22; the Panthers went the past three seasons.
The last Eastern Conference champion before the Florida run was the Boston Bruins in 2019.
The Hurricanes, who lost to the Panthers in the 2023 and 2025 ECF, lost to the Canadiens 6-2 in Game 1; they outscored Montreal 16-5 in the next four games.
On Friday, the Hurricanes took control of the game early en route to a 6-1 win.
Carolina scored three in the first and led 5-0 before Cole Caufield scored midway through in the third.
Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven each had three-point nights for Carolina. Frederik Andersen, who is 12-1 this postseason, made 24 saves in the win.
Andersen gave up 20 goals in those 13 games.
The Hurricanes, like many before them, did not touch the Prince of Wales Trophy.
NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW/NHL LINKS
- John Tortorella is a little concerned his Vegas Golden Knights will have too much time off.
- Possible landing spots if the Maple Leafs trade Morgan Rielly.
- Martin Brodeur pays his respects to former teammate Claude Lemieux.
- Lemieux was found dead in Palm Beach County just days after being honored by the Montreal Canadiens.
- Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA is out at the World Championship, but Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell play today at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.
- Evgeni Malkin is back with the Penguins for at least another season.
- The Colorado Avalanche are going to take their time working through things this offseason.
- Timo Meier of the New Jersey Devils got a one-game suspension from the IIHF.
ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON
- IIHF World Championship, Switzerland: Through Sunday
- NHL Draft (9th in First Round, Seven Overall): June 26-27; KeyBank Center, Buffalo
- NHL Free Agency: Opens July 1
- Panthers Development Camp: Late June/Early July; IcePlex, Fort Lauderdale
- Panthers Rookie Camp/Tournament: Late August/Early Sept.; Site TBA
- Panthers Training Camp: Early/Mid September; Fort Lauderdale
- 2026-27 NHL Season Opens: Late September; Site, Opponent TBA