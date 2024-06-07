DJ Khaled, Celebrity Guests at Florida Panthers Cup Final Games

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be at the center of the hockey world this week when it plays host to the Stanley Cup Final with Game 1 on Saturday and Game 2 on Monday.

The NHL announced that, once again this year, there will be pregame concerts in the parking lot of Amerant Bank Arena.

These concerts, which are free if you can find your way into the parking lot were popular with fans last year when the Panthers made their first appearance in the Cup Final since 1996.

For The Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers, Anywhere

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

On Saturday night, the NHL announced the free musical performance outside the arena would be Grammy-nominated artist The Kid LAROI.

Miami’s DJ Khaled will be the featured performer before Game 2 on Monday.

Both concerts will start at 6 p.m. in Lot C2 — which is on the southeast side of the arena.

Doors to arena will open at 6:30 p.m. with start time scheduled for 8.

Once inside the arena, the Panthers have some special guests plan to get the crowd going before the game starts.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel — who is a big Panthers fan — will bang the pregame drum before Game 1 as he did during the playoffs last year.

Miami Heat legend and Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning will bang the drum before Game 2.

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 1