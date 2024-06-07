2024 Stanley Cup Final
DJ Khaled, Celebrity Guests at Florida Panthers Cup Final Games
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be at the center of the hockey world this week when it plays host to the Stanley Cup Final with Game 1 on Saturday and Game 2 on Monday.
The NHL announced that, once again this year, there will be pregame concerts in the parking lot of Amerant Bank Arena.
These concerts, which are free if you can find your way into the parking lot were popular with fans last year when the Panthers made their first appearance in the Cup Final since 1996.
On Saturday night, the NHL announced the free musical performance outside the arena would be Grammy-nominated artist The Kid LAROI.
Miami’s DJ Khaled will be the featured performer before Game 2 on Monday.
Both concerts will start at 6 p.m. in Lot C2 — which is on the southeast side of the arena.
Doors to arena will open at 6:30 p.m. with start time scheduled for 8.
Once inside the arena, the Panthers have some special guests plan to get the crowd going before the game starts.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel — who is a big Panthers fan — will bang the pregame drum before Game 1 as he did during the playoffs last year.
Miami Heat legend and Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning will bang the drum before Game 2.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 1
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1:Edmonton at Florida, Saturday; Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 10; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday June 13; Game 4: Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting