Ceremony Toned Down, Florida Panthers Still Excited to Get Stanley Cup Rings

FORT LAUDERDALE — It may not be the party the Florida Panthers were hoping for, but the end result will be the same: The 2024 Stanley Cup champions will get their rings today.

On Sunday, the team announced it had cancelled the public celebration of the ring ceremony out of an “abundance of caution” what with deteriorating weather conditions and all of South Florida being declared a state of emergency with Hurricane Milton churning in the Gulf of Mexico.

Instead, the team will hold a toned-down — and private ceremony — where the remaining members of the 2024 Cup champs will get their fat rings.

What they look like is unknown even to them.

The players, coaches, staff, etc., all got sized — but only a select few have seen the design or the finished project.

So, yeah, those $50 knockoff Florida Panthers rings on Ebay are just that. Sorry.

Coach Paul Maurice compared Monday’s ring unveiling to waking up early on Christmas morning.

“You’re going to get something that you have always wanted,’’ Maurice said, “and you don’t know what it looks like. It probably won’t matter, going to be fabulous either way. I think it’s going to be a great tangible reminder of the year.’’

Dmitry Kulikov, who was originally drafted by the Panthers in 2009 and returned last season, said he does not know what to expect.

The rings could be gold, they could be silver.

What we know is they will not be small.

Last year, the Vegas Golden Knights unveiled spectacular rings which each featured 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds.

The rings even came with a detachable crown which could be worn on a chain as a pendant.

Since the Golden Knights beat the Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, do not be surprised if the team goes a little overboard in an attempt to top what Vegas got.

“I have a lot of anticipation and hope that it exceeds my expectations,” Kulikov said. “We don’t know what we’re getting, so it is going to be a big surprise. I am very excited to see it for the first time. It is going to be very exciting to open that box and see it for the first time.”

Of course, not all the members of the 2024 Stanley Cup champions are still members of the Panthers.

A number of players moved on following the championship and are playing elsewhere.

Kyle Okposo announced his retirement before training camp started and is expected to attend Monday’s ceremony.

Other players from the 2024 Florida Panthers, however, will get their rings either when they come to Sunrise or when the Panthers visit their new city — whichever comes first.

For instance, the Panthers play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 27.

The team could present Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Anthony Stolarz, and Steven Lorentz with their rings before the game either on the ice in front of fans or in a private ceremony with players and coaches at the arena.

On Dec. 10, the Panthers visit Seattle and would have something planned to present Brandon Montour with his ring there.

“On the road, I don’t know how it’s going to work, but we are going to be able to give each guy their ring and that is going to be special,” said. “Hopefully we will be able to give them their rings in a special way and we can all enjoy it.”

