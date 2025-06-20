Charlotte Checkers In Trouble at Calder Cup Final

The Charlotte Checkers have not had a good trip out west, losing the first two games in British Columbia in the 2025 Calder Cup Final.

While their Florida Panthers were celebrating deep into Wednesday morning, the Checkers lost 6-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks in Game 3.

On Thursday, the score was closer, but the result the same.

Charlotte ended up losing 3-2 in Game 4 and now trail 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 5 is in Abbotsford on Saturday at 9.

“You have to win four games, and it’s 3-1,’’ coach Geordie Kinnear said after the loss. “We lost home ice advantage, but we have the opportunity to get back there. But we’re going to have to earn it.’’

The Panthers and Checkers are trying to become hockey’s first affiliated champions since 1995 when the New Jersey Devils and Albany River Rats won both the Stanley and Calder cups.

Charlotte came into the Final on a high, winning eight straight games.

Now, they’ve got to get a win on Saturday, head home and try to finish this thing out in Charlotte.

This is the first time the Checkers had lost three straight since January.



FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

ON DECK