Charlotte Checkers In Trouble at Calder Cup Final
The Charlotte Checkers have not had a good trip out west, losing the first two games in British Columbia in the 2025 Calder Cup Final.
While their Florida Panthers were celebrating deep into Wednesday morning, the Checkers lost 6-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks in Game 3.
On Thursday, the score was closer, but the result the same.
Charlotte ended up losing 3-2 in Game 4 and now trail 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 5 is in Abbotsford on Saturday at 9.
“You have to win four games, and it’s 3-1,’’ coach Geordie Kinnear said after the loss. “We lost home ice advantage, but we have the opportunity to get back there. But we’re going to have to earn it.’’
The Panthers and Checkers are trying to become hockey’s first affiliated champions since 1995 when the New Jersey Devils and Albany River Rats won both the Stanley and Calder cups.
Charlotte came into the Final on a high, winning eight straight games.
Now, they’ve got to get a win on Saturday, head home and try to finish this thing out in Charlotte.
This is the first time the Checkers had lost three straight since January.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Bill Zito says he thinks the Panthers can bring back Florida’s top three potential free agents in Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand. How?
- The Panthers showed a lot of class Tuesday night in how they handed out the Stanley Cup.
- The Stanley Cup somehow got busted up on Tuesday night but, don’t worry, it’s already fixed.
- In a big surprise, the Panthers took the Cup back to Fort Lauderdale beach on Wednesday.
- Oh yeah, the Panthers repeated as Stanley Cup champs. Don’t know if you had heard.
- Bennett won the Conn Smythe after a postseason to remember.
- Matthew Tkachuk played through some things during the playoffs.
- The parade is Sunday at noon.
- Marchand seems pretty happy to be with the Panthers.
- Roberto Luongo beat that drum like it owed him money.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- Connor McDavid could sign a contract extension with the Oilers on July 1 — but it doesn’t sound like that’s happening.
- Matt Duchene signs a new deal with the Stars.
- And then the Stars traded Mason Marchment to the Kraken.
- Corey Perry wants to return to the Oilers.
- Nick Bonino returns to the Pittsburgh Penguins as an assistant coach.
- The early word on Noah Dobson’s contract talks with the New York Islanders.
- Marchand trolls the New Jersey Devils and more.
- Some Montreal Canadiens rumors, including one involving Claude Giroux.
- Ryan Donato gets a nice deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.
2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS
FLORIDA PANTHERS
ON DECK
- 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Parade/Rally: Sunday, Fort Lauderdale Beach; Noon
- 2025 NHL Draft: June 27-28, Los Angeles (Panthers have six picks in Rounds 4-7)
- Start of NHL Free Agency: July 1
- Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early July
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Late September
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)