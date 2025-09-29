Check Out the New Florida Panthers Scoreboard in Sunrise

The Florida Panthers will be back on the ice at Amerant Bank Arena tonight in a preseason game where the biggest debut may just be the new scoreboard which was installed over the past few months.

The scoreboard, which replaces the upgraded one which was installed 12 years ago, features four LED screens which each measure 38 feet wide by 31 feet high to form a 360-degree digital canvas spanning 151 feet.

According to the Panthers, the scoreboard delivers a total LED area of 4,762 square feet—a 180 percent larger viewing area compared to the previous scoreboard.

The Panthers play host to the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 6.

