Clinched! Florida Panthers Headed to 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Florida Panthers have lost their past four games, but they are officially headed back to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Florida could have clinched a spot with a win Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, but a 3-0 loss to the Senators meant they needed some help to get in.

The New Jersey Devils beating the Rangers was Step 1; Toronto beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 on Saturday night was Step 2.

Now, the Panthers are going dancing.

Florida, the defending Stanley Cup champions, have six games remaining in the regular season including this evening in Detroit against the Red Wings on TNT.

After years of disappointment — and a run of 10 straight seasons without making the playoffs from 2001-11 — the Panthers have won seven out of their past eight postseason series.

Now six points behind the Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division, and currently a point back of Tampa Bay for second, it looks likely that the Panthers will open up against the Lightning for the second straight year.

The Panthers have a four-point lead on fourth-place Ottawa which appears secure in holding the Wild Card 1 position.

Florida beat Tampa Bay in 5 last year.

It was the first time the Panthers beat the Lightning in three postseason tries.

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 19.

Florida’s final game of the regular season, interestingly enough, is April 15 in Tampa.

Florida Panthers Playoff Appearances

1996: Beat Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh; Lost to Colorado in Stanley Cup Final

1997: Lost to Rangers

2000: Lost to New Jersey

2012: Lost to New Jersey

2016: Lost to Islanders

2020: Lost to Islanders

2021: Lost to Tampa Bay

2022: Beat Washington; Lost to Tampa Bay

2023: Beat Boston, Toronto, Carolina; Lost to Vegas in Stanley Cup Final

2024: Beat Tampa Bay, Boston, Rangers; Beat Edmonton in Stanley Cup Final

2025: NHL Playoffs begin April 19

ON DECK: GAME No. 77

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS