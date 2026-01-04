Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay v Avalanche: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will try and get over a Winter Classic hangover today when they face the NHL’s best team in the Colorado Avalanche.
The Avalanche kicked off their east coast swing in style on Saturday night in Raleigh, scoring four times in the third to overcome a 3-1 deficit and beat the Hurricanes 5-3.
Colorado has two regulation losses this season.
That’s it.
For the Panthers, the big question revolves around the health of defenseman Seth Jones who left Friday’s game in Miami after getting hit by a deflected puck.
Jones is not expected to play today; Toby Bjornfot has been brought up from AHL Charlotte.
Paul Maurice will update us on his status later this afternoon at the arena.
Today will be the Panthers final home game for a minute; Florida kicks off a six-game road trip Tuesday in Toronto. The next home game is not until Jan. 19 against San Jose.
NOTES: AVALANCHE AT PANTHERS
- The Panthers will be wearing their Winter Classic faux throwbacks today. No word on whether the Avalanche will counter with their anniversary Quebec Nordiques set up, ones it wore Saturday in Raleigh.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky should be back for the Panthers before the team hits the road. Being a back-to-back, the Avalanche could give the start to Trent Miner who was a recent callup from the AHL.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television today with Steve Goldstein, Randy Moller, Katie Engleson, Jessica Blaylock, and Ed Jovanovski. If you want to stream it, go to Panthers+ or ESPN+.
ON DECK: GAME No. 41
COLORADO AVALANCHE at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Sunday, 5 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105)
- Last Season: Avalanche Won 2-0
- This Season — At Colorado: Avalanche 6, Panthers 2 (Dec. 12). At Florida: Sunday
- All-time Regular Season Series: Colorado leads 30-14-5, 3 ties
- Postseason Series: Colorado d. Florida 4-0, 1996 Stanley Cup Final
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (21-16-3) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 10 A.J. Greer
71 Luke Kunin // 53 Jack Studnicka // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 2 Jeff Petry
6 Donovan Sebrango // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Toby Bjornfot
Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
PROJECTED COLORADO AVALANCHE (31-2-7) LINES
92 Gabriel Landeskog // 29 Nathan MacKinnon // 88 Martin Necas
62 Artturi Lehkonen // 11 Brock Nelson // 13 Valeri Nichushkin
20 Ross Colton // 18 Jack Drury // 95 Victor Olofsson
93 Zakhar Bardakov // 17 Parker Kelly // 54 Gavin Brindley
7 Devon Toews // 8 Cale Makar
42 Josh Manson // 84 Brent Burns
49 Samuel Girard // 70 Sam Malinski
50 Trent Miner
41 Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Taylor Makar
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower),
Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
