Panthers GameDay v Avalanche: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will try and get over a Winter Classic hangover today when they face the NHL’s best team in the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche kicked off their east coast swing in style on Saturday night in Raleigh, scoring four times in the third to overcome a 3-1 deficit and beat the Hurricanes 5-3.

Colorado has two regulation losses this season.

That’s it.

For the Panthers, the big question revolves around the health of defenseman Seth Jones who left Friday’s game in Miami after getting hit by a deflected puck.

Jones is not expected to play today; Toby Bjornfot has been brought up from AHL Charlotte.

Paul Maurice will update us on his status later this afternoon at the arena.

Today will be the Panthers final home game for a minute; Florida kicks off a six-game road trip Tuesday in Toronto. The next home game is not until Jan. 19 against San Jose.

NOTES: AVALANCHE AT PANTHERS

The Panthers will be wearing their Winter Classic faux throwbacks today. No word on whether the Avalanche will counter with their anniversary Quebec Nordiques set up, ones it wore Saturday in Raleigh.

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky should be back for the Panthers before the team hits the road. Being a back-to-back, the Avalanche could give the start to Trent Miner who was a recent callup from the AHL.

should be back for the Panthers before the team hits the road. Being a back-to-back, the Avalanche could give the start to Trent Miner who was a recent callup from the AHL. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television today with Steve Goldstein, Randy Moller, Katie Engleson, Jessica Blaylock , and Ed Jovanovski . If you want to stream it, go to Panthers+ or ESPN+.

The Panthers are back on local television today with , and . If you want to stream it, go to Panthers+ or ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Avalanche are a slight favorite (-130) on the money line. To win with the Panthers (+110), a $110 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 41

COLORADO AVALANCHE at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (21-16-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 10 A.J. Greer

71 Luke Kunin // 53 Jack Studnicka // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 2 Jeff Petry

6 Donovan Sebrango // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED COLORADO AVALANCHE (31-2-7) LINES

92 Gabriel Landeskog // 29 Nathan MacKinnon // 88 Martin Necas

62 Artturi Lehkonen // 11 Brock Nelson // 13 Valeri Nichushkin

20 Ross Colton // 18 Jack Drury // 95 Victor Olofsson

93 Zakhar Bardakov // 17 Parker Kelly // 54 Gavin Brindley

7 Devon Toews // 8 Cale Makar

42 Josh Manson // 84 Brent Burns

49 Samuel Girard // 70 Sam Malinski

50 Trent Miner

41 Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Taylor Makar

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower),

Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)