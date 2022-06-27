FHN Today: Avalanche end Lightning run, Mamin to KHL

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the third time in its history on Sunday night, clamping down on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third to take Game 6.

Of the three championships won by the Avalanche, two came in Florida — we all remember the first one back at Miami Arena.

As for the Lightning, its quest for a 3-peat was squashed but what a run, eh?

Tampa Bay ended up winning 11 consecutive playoff series after being swept out of the first round by Bob and the Blue Jackets in 2019 — winning the bubble playoffs in 2020 and then doing it again last year.

The Lightning, say what you want, are the real deal. This playoff run proved that. Tampa Bay won a tough series against Toronto, swept the Panthers and then stormed out of a 0-2 hole to beat the Rangers.

The Avs were, indeed, the best team in hockey and earned their title.

And now it is the offseason.

PANTHERLAND

It looks like one of the Florida Panthers’ offseason decisions was made for them as Maxim Mamin is reportedly returning to his home club in Moscow.

Mamin was a free agent so the decision was always in his hands.

Surprised he is going back to Russia but not surprised he is going somewhere else.

— Roberto Luongo will find out if he is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame as the vote on the Class of 2022 comes today.

— On Friday, Paul Maurice spoke with Florida Hockey Now on a variety of subjects including his thoughts on how the Panthers should play — and what he thinks about a potential return of Andrew Brunette.

— Well, we know Mamin is not coming back to the Panthers next season. What about Thomas Hagg?

— Dale Tallon is going back to where his NHL career started as he has been hired by the Vancouver Canucks.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

The Colorado Avalanche are the Cup champions once again and Adrian Dater has some thoughts on that.

— Terry Frei says that this is the best Colorado team ever.

— The Stanley Cup got dented pretty good — and pretty early — after being dropped.

— Gary Bettman was missing from the postgame due to Covid.

— Even without the Cup, this Lightning team deserved your admiration.

— Steven Stamkos had himself one heck of a postseason.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW & MORE

The Winnipeg Jets are still in the market for a coach as Barry Trotz reportedly told them he does not plan on coaching this season.

— In just over two weeks, the start of free agency will be upon us. Are there any Pittsburgh Penguins — aside from Sidney Crosby — who are untouchable?

— The Hockey Hall of Fame could add a couple of former Vancouver Canucks today as the Sedin twins and Luongo could go in.

— The Boston Bruins have given Don Sweeney an extension.

— ESPN dropped ‘unrivaled,’ a great look at the bad blood between the Avs and Detroit Red Wings.