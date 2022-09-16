FHN+
Countdown to Florida Panthers Camp: Aaron Ekblad
From now until the start of training camp on Sept. 22, Florida Hockey Now will profile players who will play a key role for the 2022-23 Florida Panthers.
Today’s Player: Aaron Ekblad
What Happened Last Year: Ekblad, 26, has missed the end of the past two seasons due to leg injuries sustained in games.
In 2021, he was hurt in a game at Dallas that cost him the remainder of the regular season and Florida’s first-round playoff series against the Lightning.
Last season, Ekblad was hurt in Anaheim just before the trade deadline.
It was not a serious injury but one which cost him a few weeks off the ice. Florida was able to put him on LTIR to create cap space — with Ekblad coming back for Game 1 against the Capitals.
