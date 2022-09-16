Connect with us

Countdown to Florida Panthers Camp: Aaron Ekblad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Aaron Ekblad has missed the end of the past two regular seasons due to injury but came back in time for the playoffs in 2022 and is healthy heading into training camp. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

From now until the start of training camp on Sept. 22, Florida Hockey Now will profile players who will play a key role for the 2022-23 Florida Panthers.

Today’s Player: Aaron Ekblad

What Happened Last Year: Ekblad, 26, has missed the end of the past two seasons due to leg injuries sustained in games.

In 2021, he was hurt in a game at Dallas that cost him the remainder of the regular season and Florida’s first-round playoff series against the Lightning.

Last season, Ekblad was hurt in Anaheim just before the trade deadline.

It was not a serious injury but one which cost him a few weeks off the ice. Florida was able to put him on LTIR to create cap space — with Ekblad coming back for Game 1 against the Capitals.

