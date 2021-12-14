Daily Fantasy Hockey: Lineup of the Day (Dec. 14, 2021)

For Daily Fantasy Hockey players, there are a lot of options to pick through on Tuesday, Dec. 14 as the NHL features 13 games with over 80 percent of the league in action.

There are lots of choices to build your ideal team.

Let us help you with that.

Here is our Daily Fantasy Hockey Lineup of the Day:

Winger: Jordan Eberle, SEA (FanDuel value: $5,700)

With the San Jose Sharks allowing at least five goals in two of their last four games, any one of the Seattle Kraken’s top options could be due for a big night.

However, Jordan Eberle has been one of the most potent options on the team all season.

Eberle’s 12 goals are tied for 20th in the NHL this season, and at $5,700, he is a great value pick for the caliber of player he has been this season.

Over the last five games, he has had three goals and an assist, so he has been trending upwards as of late.

Center: Elias Petterson, VAN (FanDuel value: $5,800)

While Petterson is off to a rough start to his season, he has shown early signs of bouncing back since Bruce Boudreau took over as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

With a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Petterson ended a five-game goalless drought and he looks to have more opportunities to score on a line with Vasily Podkolzin and Connor Garland.

At $5,800, he’s a good play if he plays to his potential, given the high prices of the other options on the board.

Winger: Nick Bjugstad, MIN (FanDuel value: $3,500)

UPDATE — Bjugstad is not playing tonight since the NHL postponed tonight’s game between the Wild and Hurricanes due to Covid-19.

Despite only having four points on the season — all of which are goals — Bjugstad is a player to watch heading into Tuesday’s games.

Averaging a clean two shots on goal per game over the last five games, he has been shooting the puck a lot more often than someone of his price value would.

Bjugstad is cheap play who could pay off if he finds twine against the Hurricanes, as he is one of the cheapest forward options on the market.

Coming off of a four-shot, one-goal performance against the Vegas Golden Knights, he could have more opportunities on Tuesday.

Defenseman: Gus Forsling, FLA (FanDuel value: $4,000)

UPDATE — BUYER BEWARE! Forsling did not skate Tuesday and is doubtful for tonight’s game with a non-Covid illness. Andrew Brunette said it is possible he plays, but we won’t know that until close to puck drop.

Forsling has been an assist machine for the Florida Panthers, and with the Ottawa Senators coming to town, he should have ample opportunity to get some more on Tuesday.

Ottawa allows the most goals per game, giving up 3.72 a night.

With the Panthers having the second-most potent offense in the league, averaging 3.70 goals for per game, his passing attack would likely result in at least one assist.

At $4,000, Forsling is on the cheaper end for defensemen with high-offensive upsides, and given the matchup advantage, he is a good play against the Senators.

Defenseman: Noah Dobson, NYI (FanDuel value: $4,700)

Dobson has been one of the hottest defensemen in the NHL as of late, registering three goals in the last five games.

With Ryan Pulock still out of the lineup, Dobson has been the New York Islanders’ go-to defenseman on the power play. This has given him a major opportunity to put a high volume of shots on net and has also resulted in increased goal numbers.

Over the past five games, the 21-year-old is averaging 3.2 shots on goal per game.

With shots on goal being valued at 1.6 each, he’s a good candidate to put up points even without scoring, but against a struggling Detroit Red Wings team, there’s a decent chance he finds the net.

Goaltender: Ilya Sorokin, NYI (FanDuel value: $8,100)

One of the cheaper high-end goaltenders on the market, Sorokin has the highest upside going against the Red Wings.

The Islanders have instilled confidence in Sorokin, as Joe Patorno of amNewYork reports.

New York head coach Barry Trotz said that Sorokin will likely get the bulk of the starts going forward.

With Sorokin boasting a 7-6-4 record with a .925/2.49 despite his team’s early struggles, he should be a good play tonight.