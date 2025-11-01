Panthers GameDay v Stars: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — After a couple of needed days off, the Florida Panthers are back tonight against the Dallas Stars.

Brad Marchand is back after missing Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks after going home to Halifax to be with his longtime friend JP MacCallum after the death of his 10-year-old daughter Selah.

“I am very grateful for the way the Panthers handled the situation,” Marchand said. “I called Paul and Bill and they just said ‘go home, come back when you are ready.’ Not every team, or company, would do that. I am very appreciative to them for allowing me to be with the family and our friends. It just speaks volumes to them as people and to this organization.’’

The Panthers are also making a change defensively with Donovan Sebrango making his debut with the team after being claimed off waivers from his hometown Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15.

He will replace Uvis Balinskis and go with Jeff Petry tonight.

“It feels good to be here,” Sebrango said earlier this week. “I could not be any more excited. This is a pretty close to go.’’

Said Maurice: “We need to get a look at him so we understand his game. Dmitry’s injury is not short-term, so, he is going to play games for us. The earlier that we can get him in and get an understanding of potential pairings for him, how much he has processed our defensive system, get an understanding for where he is at, is really important.’’

HURRICANE RELIEF

The Panthers will start Hurricane Melissa relief efforts tonight with fans encouraged to donate supplies including water, flashlights, lanterns, tarps, bug repellent, sanitary items and Starlink satellite internet terminals to the collection bins outside the arena.

The team will also donate a portion of the proceeds from tonight’s 50/50 raffle to funding supplies for hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica.

On Sunday, season-ticket members can donate supplies during Pantherfest at the arena; there will also be a drive-up collection at War Memorial Auditorium on Monday from 3-8 p.m., and Tuesday at the arena from 3-8 p.m.

Supplies will be flown to Montego Bay.

NOTEBOOK: STARS @ PANTHERS

The team will hold Panther Conservation Night with exclusive jerseys and clothing collections designed by Cavan Koebel . These jerseys will be available for auction starting on Friday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. (ET) at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com benefiting the Panthers Foundation.

. These jerseys will be available for auction starting on Friday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. (ET) at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com benefiting the Panthers Foundation. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky returns to the Florida net; Casey DeSmith goes for the Stars.

returns to the Florida net; goes for the Stars. How to Watch: The Panthers and Stars are back on local TV; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers and Stars are back on local TV; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a slight favorite (-145) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $145 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME 12

DALLAS STARS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Saturday, 6

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)

Streaming: Panthers+ , ESPN+

, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-120/+100)

MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-120/+100) Last Season: Florida won 2-0

This Season — At Florida: Saturday. At Dallas: Dec. 13.

Saturday. Dec. 13. All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 28-21-2, 3 ties

Florida leads 28-21-2, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (5-5-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED DALLAS STARS (6-3-2) LINES

18 Sam Steel // 91 Tyler Seguin // 96 Mikko Rantanen

21 Jason Robertson // 53 Wyatt Johnston // 22 Mavrik Bourque

49 Justin Hryckowian // 12 Radek Faksa //11 Nathan Bastian

10 Oskar Back // 73 Adam Erne //15 Colin Blackwell

23 Esa Lindell // 4 Miro Heiskanen

55 Thomas Harley // 46 Ilya Lyubushkin

6 Lian Bichsel // 28 Alexander Petrovic

1 Casey DeSmith

29 Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)