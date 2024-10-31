DeBoer, Maurice Reunite; Stars and Panthers Meet in Finland

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer and Paul Maurice of the Florida Panthers have been friends for a very long time.

Like, a really long time.

The two were teammates together on the Windsor Compuware Spitfires for three seasons from 1985-88, with Maurice joining the coaching staff for DeBoer’s final year with the team.

In 1994, while DeBoer was going to law school at the University of Windsor, his roommate asked if he would like to join his staff as an assistant coach with the Detroit Jr. Red Wings of the Ontario Hockey League.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, and he didn’t know what he was doing,’’ Maurice said last year. “We were just doing it all together.”

These two certainly know what they are doing now.

Maurice and DeBoer have two of the best teams in the NHL, teams which will square off against each other in the NHL Global Series starting Friday in Tampere, Finland.

Which means the two old friends have plenty of time to catch up.