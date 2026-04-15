FORT LAUDERDALE — The injuries continue to pile up for the Florida Panthers as they head into their final game of the 2025-26 NHL season tonight against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

Coach Paul Maurice said he got more bad news from head athletic trainer Dave Dinapoli after Monday’s win against the New York Rangers.

Tomas Nosek, who missed the first five months of the season after injuring his knee during the summer, now has a fractured tibia sustained during a final penalty kill in the third period Monday.

“He’s walked into the coaches’ office about 25 times and has said ‘you’re not going to believe this’,,” Maurice lamented on Wednesday morning. “When he tells me that, and I feel terrible for Nosek, but I asked ‘anyone else?’ I’m expecting two guys to have broken something.’’

Gus Forsling will also be out with a lingering back injury leading to the callup of Mikulas Hovorka.

”He’s got to come out,’’ Maurice said. “There’s no value to him playing today because if he gets it banged again, we’re adding 2-3 weeks of recovery time. He’s given enough.’’

With Forsling out, the Panthers will ice five defensemen who have all played for the AHL Charlotte Checkers this season and the sixth, Donovan Sebrango, was headed to the minors early on before Florida claimed him off waivers from the Senators.

Toby Bjornfot is now the veteran on the Florida blueline with tonight being his 153rd NHL game.

Per the astute mind of radio voice Doug Plagens, the other five Florida defensemen combined have played in fewer games than Bjornfot.

“Old man Bjornfot,” Maurice joked.

The Panthers will be at 541 missed games due to injuries once tonight is complete with 15 players on the shelf.

One bright spot is that new dad Matthew Tkachuk is back and will play in the finale.

“Greatest day of my life,” Tkachuk said.

NOTES: RED WINGS AT PANTHERS

ON DECK: GAME No. 82

DETROIT RED WINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (39-38-4, 82) LINES

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

32 Wilmer Skoog // 79 Cole Schwindt // 10 A.J. Greer

25 Nolan Foote // 18 Noah Gregor // 70 Jesper Boqvist

29 Cole Reinhardt // 71 Luke Kunin // 24 Vinnie Hinostroza

22 Toby Bjornfot // 20 Mike Benning

6 Donovan Sebrango // 54 Ludvig Jansson

4 Marek Alscher // 96 Mikulas Hovorka

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Tomas Nosek (fractured fibula), Gus Forsling (back), Carter Verhaeghe (lower body), Sam Bennett (lower body), Seth Jones (foot), Dmitry Kulikov (finger), Aaron Ekblad (hand), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (41-30-10, 92) LINES

58 Emmitt Finnie // 71 Dylan Larkin // 23 Lucas Raymond

93 Alex DeBrincat // 18 Andrew Copp // 88 Patrick Kane

57 David Perron // 37 J.T. Compher // 43 Carter Mazur

21 James van Riemsdyk // 92 Marco Kasper // 28 Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

77 Simon Edvinsson // 53 Moritz Seider

8 Ben Chiarot // 72 Justin Faulk

20 Albert Johansson // 44 Axel Sandin-Pellikka

36 John Gibson

39 Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Dominik Shine, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)