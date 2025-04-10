Florida Panthers
How to Watch Red Wings at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will once again be doing some mixing-and-matching tonight when they play host to the Detroit Red Wings.
It is nothing like what happened Sunday in Detroit, however.
The Panthers will again have a number of top players back in the lineup — Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gus Forsling — as was the case in Tuesday’s 3-1 win against the Maple Leafs.
Only Carter Verhaeghe will be getting what coach Paul Maurice called a “maintenance day’’ after he snapped his 13-game goal drought by scoring into an empty net to end Tuesday’s game against Toronto.
With Nico Sturm back, and Maurice not wanting to break up his hard-skating fourth line centered by Tomas Nosek, Verhaeghe will sit.
Jesper Boqvist also gets back in the lineup after sitting out Tuesday; he replaces Jesse Puljujarvi.
RED WINGS @ PANTHERS
- Aaron Ekblad is still suspended, but he joined the team for morning skate Thursday after being cleared to take part in all team activities.
- The Red Wings need at least a point tonight or they are eliminated from postseason consideration.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers will go with Sergei Bobrovsky; Detroit will start Cam Talbot. Former Panthers goalie Alex Lyon will be a healthy scratch with Petr Mrazek returning to backup.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book once again has Florida as a favorite (-220) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $220 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 79
DETROIT RED WINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-220); Puck line (-1.5, +115); Over/Under 5.5 (-110/-110)
- Last Season: Florida won 3-1
- This Season (Red Wings Lead 2-0)— At Detroit: Red Wings 2, Panthers 1 (April 6). At Florida: Red Wings 5, Panthers 2 (Jan. 16); Thursday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 39-21-7, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (45-29-4; 94 points) LINES
25 Mackie Samoskevich // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell //63 Brad Marchand
70 Jesper Boqvist // 8 Nico Sturm // 17 Evan Rodrigues
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 88 Nate Schmidt
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
6 Jaycob Megna // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Carter Verhaeghe, Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Sam Bennett (UBI)
PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (36-34-7; 79 points) LINES
88 Patrick Kane // 71 Dylan Larkin // 93 Alex DeBrincat
92 Marco Kasper // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 23 Lucas Raymond
11 Vladimir Tarasenko // 37 J.T. Compher // 48 Jonatan Berggren
85 Elmer Soderblom // 14 Tyler Motte // 15 Craig Smith
8 Ben Chiarot // 53 Moritz Seider
77 Simon Edvinsson // 46 Jeff Petry
3 Justin Holl // 20 Albert Johansson
39 Cam Talbot
43 Petr Mrazek
Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed)