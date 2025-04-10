How to Watch Red Wings at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will once again be doing some mixing-and-matching tonight when they play host to the Detroit Red Wings.

It is nothing like what happened Sunday in Detroit, however.

The Panthers will again have a number of top players back in the lineup — Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gus Forsling — as was the case in Tuesday’s 3-1 win against the Maple Leafs.

Only Carter Verhaeghe will be getting what coach Paul Maurice called a “maintenance day’’ after he snapped his 13-game goal drought by scoring into an empty net to end Tuesday’s game against Toronto.

With Nico Sturm back, and Maurice not wanting to break up his hard-skating fourth line centered by Tomas Nosek, Verhaeghe will sit.

Jesper Boqvist also gets back in the lineup after sitting out Tuesday; he replaces Jesse Puljujarvi.

RED WINGS @ PANTHERS

Aaron Ekblad is still suspended, but he joined the team for morning skate Thursday after being cleared to take part in all team activities.

The Red Wings need at least a point tonight or they are eliminated from postseason consideration.

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+. Starting Goalies: The Panthers will go with Sergei Bobrovsky; Detroit will start Cam Talbot. Former Panthers goalie Alex Lyon will be a healthy scratch with Petr Mrazek returning to backup.

NHL Betting Odds: The local book once again has Florida as a favorite (-220) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $220 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 79

DETROIT RED WINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (45-29-4; 94 points) LINES

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell //63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 8 Nico Sturm // 17 Evan Rodrigues

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 88 Nate Schmidt

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Jaycob Megna // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Carter Verhaeghe, Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Sam Bennett (UBI)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (36-34-7; 79 points) LINES

88 Patrick Kane // 71 Dylan Larkin // 93 Alex DeBrincat

92 Marco Kasper // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 23 Lucas Raymond

11 Vladimir Tarasenko // 37 J.T. Compher // 48 Jonatan Berggren

85 Elmer Soderblom // 14 Tyler Motte // 15 Craig Smith

8 Ben Chiarot // 53 Moritz Seider

77 Simon Edvinsson // 46 Jeff Petry

3 Justin Holl // 20 Albert Johansson

39 Cam Talbot

43 Petr Mrazek

Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed)