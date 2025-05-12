Domi Hit on Barkov Angers Panthers, Adds Fuel to Game 5

SUNRISE — As the clock ticked down to zero in Game 4 on Sunday night, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi charged Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov from behind.

Domi’s hit on Barkov set up a melee in the closing seconds of the Panthers key 2-0 win over the Leafs to even this best-of-7 series at two games each.

As players battled it out on the ice — with Barkov right in the middle of it — Matthew Tkachuk was seen on the bench leaning over challenging William Nylander to a fight when the series resumes Wednesday night in Game 5.

“I’m coming after you,’’ Tkachuk appears to say to Nylander.

Matthew Knies then jumped in, seemingly replying to Tkachuk “how about me?’’

This was already a heated series with the two team combining for 87 hits in Game 4.

Domi’s hit will only add to it.

“Obviously he is trying to take a run at Barkov,’’ said Sam Bennett, who has a long history with the Maple Leafs — and Knies, whom he knocked out of the series two years ago.

“The boys did a good job of jumping in there and sticking up for Barkov. It’s been a physical series, so I expect more of that.’’

Coach Paul Maurice, again, did not want to comment on a particular hit.

Maurice said Barkov would “be alright,’’ but did not comment much more on the play itself.

“I think the league looks at those things very closely, especially at that point of the game,’’ Maurice said. “That’s their job.’’

Domi was given a 5-minute major for boarding Barkov; Bobby McCann of the Maple Leafs, as well as Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand were handed 10-minutes for misconduct.

Florida also played much of the third without Evan Rodrigues who hit the ice face-first after being tripping up by Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Ekman-Larsson got a minor for interference, but Rodrigues left the game.

Maurice said he would need to be evaluated.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2