FHN TODAY: Look Out, Here Come the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs in seven seasons and now being a few points out of the postseason, it looks like they will not be sellers when the NHL Trade Deadline hits on March 3.

If the Red Wings were not a threat to crash the playoff party this season before, after Tuesday night’s 3-1 win in Washington, Detroit is right there now.

Detroit finished off a five-game road trip by beating the sinking Capitals, pulling within two points of Florida — yes, the Panthers still hold it — for the final wild card spot.

The Wings beat Washington without captain Dylan Larkin (who may or may not be traded) after he cross-checked T.J. Oshie in the face.

The Red Wings have played four fewer games than the Panthers and have now won six of their past seven games.

The Panthers cannot sleep on Detroit.

Florida is 2-0 against the Wings this season and have won eight consecutive games and 10 of the past 11.

The two teams have one game left against each other down the stretch — March 20 in Detroit City.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Carter Verhaeghe had himself another big game for the Panthers on Monday as he scored the game-winner in their overtime win against the Ducks.

The goal was Verhaeghe’s 30th this season with 22 remaining.

He continues to have one career season after another since joining Florida in 2021.

The Panthers have now held a playoff spot for more than a day as they continue the be in possession of the second wild card. Keeping it, with so many teams — we’re looking at you, Detroit — holding games in hand on the them is not going to be easy.

Givani Smith was struck with a puck in the face in what was a scary moment in the second period. Coach Paul Maurice said X-rays were negative and he did not sustain a concussion.

was struck with a puck in the face in what was a scary moment in the second period. Coach said X-rays were negative and he did not sustain a concussion. The Panthers went into Monday’s game without Sam Bennett — although he is expected back Friday against the Sabres.

— although he is expected back Friday against the Sabres. Anthony Duclair has been out of the Florida lineup a lot longer than Bennett, but he plans on being back Friday.

has been out of the Florida lineup a lot longer than Bennett, but he plans on being back Friday. Postgame video from Monday as Maurice, Eric Staal, Marc Staal and Verhaeghe is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

and Verhaeghe is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Washington Capitals continue to struggle — not having Alex Ovechkin in the lineup is definitely not helping — as they lost their fifth consecutive game Tuesday night to the Wings.

Washington lost Anthony Mantha to an injury during the game.

Speaking of the playoff race, the Maple Leafs throttled the Sabres 6-3 as Ryan O’Reilly had a big night in his former home rink.

Buffalo, which has now played five fewer games than the Panthers, make up one of those Thursday in Tampa before coming to Sunrise on Friday.

The Boston Bruins had a little anthem mess up before Monday’s game against the Sens.

If the Boston Bruins do acquire Vladislav Gavrikov , they will probably have to give up their top defensive prospect to the Blue Jackets.

, they will probably have to give up their top defensive prospect to the Blue Jackets. St. Louis is reportedly willing to pay the San Jose Sharks handsomely for Timo Meier .

. The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly made Jeff Petry available before the NHL Trade Deadline.

available before the NHL Trade Deadline. Looks like the Vegas Golden Knights put Mark Stone on LTIR.

on LTIR. Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar is in concussion protocol, will miss at least the next two games.

is in concussion protocol, will miss at least the next two games. Injuries could change how the Montreal Canadiens go about the Trade Deadline.

PANTHERS ON DECK